Cesc Fàbregas and Como 1907 are reportedly pushing hard to sign Ethan Nwaneri from Arsenal this summer

Ethan Nwaneri has attracted interest from two Premier League sides as well as Borussia Dortmund

Uncertainty over first-team opportunities under Mikel Arteta has reportedly placed Ethan Nwaneri’s long-term future at Arsenal in doubt

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Arsenal could face a major decision over the future of teenage sensation Ethan Nwaneri this summer, with several clubs across Europe and the Premier League eager to secure his signature.

Serie A side Como, managed by former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas, are understood to be one of the clubs showing the strongest interest in the highly-rated youngster.

Como manager Cesc Fabregas reportedly eyes Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri for a potential summer move to the Serie A side. Image credit: Como

Source: Getty Images

Fabregas is reportedly keen to continue building an ambitious squad after guiding Como into European competition, and Nwaneri has emerged as a key target.

Como eye Arsenal teen star Ethan Nwaneri

The 19-year-old made history in 2022 when he became Arsenal’s youngest-ever player after debuting against Brentford at just 15 years old.

However, uncertainty over his long-term role under Mikel Arteta has sparked growing interest from elsewhere.

According to TEAMtalk, Como are believed to be considering several possible deal structures, including a loan with an option to buy or a permanent move.

The Italian side view Nwaneri as a potential replacement for Nico Paz, who is expected to return to Real Madrid this summer.

Premier League clubs including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Everton are also monitoring the midfielder closely, while Coventry City and Ipswich Town are interested in a loan arrangement.

German clubs Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the England youth international ahead of a potentially decisive summer for his future.

Source: YEN.com.gh