The GES has released the 2026/2027 academic calendar for Senior High Schools, setting September 18, 2026, as the official reopening date

The schedule outlines key academic activities, including semester timelines, vacation periods, and the 2027 WASSCE

Form Three students are expected to complete their academic year on June 18, 2027, as GES calls on stakeholders to prepare adequately for the new academic year

The Ghana Education Service has announced that Senior High School (SHS) and Senior High Technical School (SHTS) students will resume academic work on September 18, 2026.

The date marks the official start of the 2026/2027 academic year following the release of the school calendar.

The GES, helmed by Professor Ernest Kofi Davis, announces the 2026/2027 school calendar. Photo credit: Ghana Education Service/Facebook.

Source: UGC

According to a report by Graphiconline, the calendar, published on June 1, 2026, provides a detailed roadmap of academic activities for both Single Track and Transitional school systems.

It covers key periods such as the start and end of semesters, holidays, and examination timelines for the upcoming academic year.

According to the schedule, Form One and Form Two learners in Single Track schools will run from September 18, 2026, to July 30, 2027.

Form Three students across both Single Track and Transitional schools are expected to conclude their academic year on June 18, 2027.

WASSCE timetable aligned with school year

The calendar also aligns the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), which is set to begin on April 6 and end on June 18, 2027, coinciding with the completion date for final-year students.

Transitional schools will continue operating a hybrid approach that combines in-person classroom teaching with periods of online instruction, in line with the existing education structure.

The academic schedule includes a Christmas break from December 19, 2026, to January 4, 2027, as well as an Easter break from March 25 to March 30, 2027.

Form Two students will also observe a mid-semester break between June 17 and June 20, 2027.

The Ghana Education Service has urged school administrators, teachers, parents, and students to take note of the calendar and make adequate preparations to ensure a smooth academic year.

Over 100,000 teachers risk losing their job

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the NTC had warned that more than 100,000 non-professional teachers risk being removed from classrooms if they fail to obtain the required licences.

A compliance exercise showed that 12,279 graduate teachers in second-cycle schools are currently teaching without professional certificationd

The Council said the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (PGDE) programme is a key pathway for upgrading teachers.

Source: YEN.com.gh