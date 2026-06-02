Renowned Ghanaian Prophet Nigel Gaisie has dragged Kumchacha to court over an alleged defamation

As part of the filing, the man of God is demanding an apology and GH¢10 million as compensation

The controversial lawsuit has sparked reactions on social media, with many sharing mixed comments

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Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has taken Evangelist Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, to court over defamation.

Nigel Gaisie drags Kumchacha to court, demanding GH¢10 million over an alleged defamation. Image credit: Nigel Gaisie, Prophet Kumchacha

Source: Facebook

What started as an exchange of words between the two Ghanaian men of God has taken an unexpected turn after Nigel Gaisie filed a lawsuit against his colleague in the ministry at the High Court in Amasaman.

According to court filings, the comments in question were allegedly made during a discussion and on social media platforms, where Kumchacha is said to have questioned the authenticity of Nigel Gaisie’s prophetic ministry.

The statements reportedly included claims that the prophet relies on staged arrangements and individuals within congregations to obtain personal information used in prophecies.

The plaintiff, Nigel Gaisie, also claimed Kumchacha made remarks describing him in harsh terms and portraying him as a false prophet.

He argued that these statements have not only subjected him to public ridicule but have also affected his standing within the Christian community.

The man of God further claimed the remarks have caused tension in personal relationships and contributed to a loss of confidence among some church members.

Nigel Gaisie stated that repeated attempts were made over the years to address the matter privately, but those efforts did not yield any results, prompting him to seek legal redress.

As part of his suit, the founder of Prophetic Hill Chapel is asking the court to declare the statements defamatory and order a public retraction and apology from Kumchacha.

Nigel Gaisie is also seeking damages for reputational harm and emotional distress.

The lawsuit has caught the attention of social media users, who have shared their diverse opinions.

The Facebook post of the lawsuit is below.

Reactions to Nigel Gaisie's lawsuit against Kumchacha

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Nigel Gaisie shared the legal document, confirming his lawsuit against Kumchacha.

Scarlet wrote:

" Nigel Gaisie, a man of God, should be able to forgive such things. Kumchacha is not as bad a person as some people may think. He has often made jokes about Dabo and others himself. Besides being a man of God, Kumchacha is also a social commentator in Ghana who freely expresses his opinions on public issues. As a prophet, forgiveness is one of the values people expect men of God to demonstrate, even when they disagree with or feel offended by others."

Susu Boss wrote:

" This one di333 no no no, pls withdraw the case."

Saah wrote:

" Hahahahha, when those who preach forgiveness can’t forgive."

Jonathan wrote:

" It hurts for one to pull u down in the gutter within seconds, after a well built reputation.. but in all I could click on forgiveness. It is hard but we need it more."

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicting Agradaa’s release below;

The Ghanaian prophet, Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Agradaa being released has finally come to pass. Image credit: @ Prophet Nigel Gaisie, @ Wehubgh

Source: Facebook

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy about Agradaa materialises

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigel Gaisie has drawn massive reactions on social media after a throwback prophecy about Nana Agradaa’s freedom resurfaced following news that her jail term had been reduced.

The woman of God secured a successful appeal at the Amasaman High Court months after she was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Source: YEN.com.gh