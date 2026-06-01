Cabinet has approved major reforms to Ghana’s decentralisation system, including plans to end the presidential appointment of MMDCEs

A new Local Governance Bill is expected to be laid before Parliament by the end of 2026, alongside wider changes

The reforms also proposed increasing the District Assemblies Common Fund from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent

Cabinet has approved sweeping reforms to Ghana’s decentralisation system, including the planned abolition of presidential appointments of metropolitan, municipal and district chief executives (MMDCEs), a review of the Local Governance Act, and stronger local accountability mechanisms.

According to a report sighted on Graphiconline on Monday, June 1, a new bill is expected to be laid in Parliament before the end of 2026.

President John Mahama's Cabinet approves bill for MMDCE to be elected before the end of 2026. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The reforms aim to deepen democratic decentralisation, improve citizen participation and enhance service delivery.

They also introduce direct, non-partisan elections for district chief executives.

The Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Coordinating Committee on Decentralisation (IMCCoD), Dr Gameli Kewuribe Hoedoafia, disclosed this in an interview on the National Decentralisation Policy and Strategic Framework (2026–2030).

He said the current MMDCEs appointed by President John Dramani Mahama would likely be the last under the existing system.

Election of MMDCEs

Dr Hoedoafia said Article 243(1) of the 1992 Constitution would be amended to transfer selection power from the President to voters.

“There shall be a district chief executive for every district who shall be elected by the people,” he said.

He explained that constitutional reforms, including referenda, are scheduled for 2027–2029, with consultations showing strong support for non-partisan local elections.

He said the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936), is under review, with a new bill due in Parliament by end-2026.

“Soon, we will have a new local governance law. The current one, Act 936, is being reviewed, and it is captured in the policy,” he said.

“By the end of this year, we should have something in Parliament, and, if possible, by the first quarter of 2027, we will have a new law,” he added.

DACF to increased to 7.5 per cent

The reforms will also integrate planning functions within assemblies and create a Public Accounts Committee-style local accountability platform.

Dr Hoedoafia said, “We want duty bearers to explain to the people at the local level how resources have been used.”

The policy further proposes raising the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) from five per cent to 7.5 per cent

Parliament passes anti-LGBTQ+ Bill

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Parliament of Ghana had officially passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2025 (popularly known as the anti-gay bill).

Tthe newly passed legislation features sweeping new amendments that provide some immunity to journalists and doctors, lawyers, etc, from criminal sanctions.

Source: YEN.com.gh