Meta has rolled out monthly subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to boost user experience

Meta's Head of Products, Naomi Gleit , in a video, opened up about the benefits of the paid plans to users across the various Meta platforms

, Details have also been made available on the pricing and features that will be available to subscribers of the new paid plans

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Technology giant Meta has unveiled paid subscription plans across its biggest platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The announcement was made by Naomi Gleit, Head of Products at Meta, in an Instagram post.

Technology giant Meta introduces new paid subscriptions for its platforms. Photo credit: Daniel de la Hoz/Getty Images, KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV /Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to Naomi Gleit, the subscriptions are being tested under the name Meta One.

The newly rolled-out consumer-focused subscription packages will provide users with additional features and customisation tools for a monthly fee.

Meta's initiative is part of efforts to help the company generate more revenue beyond advertising.

New subscription plans and pricing

In implementing the new paid plans, Meta has announced three consumer-focused subscription packages:

Instagram Plus: $3.99 per month

Facebook Plus: $3.99 per month

WhatsApp Plus: $2.99 per month

In this vein, subscribers who pay for these packages will have access to premium features such as profile customisation tools, enhanced engagement options, and additional insights.

More features will be added over time as the company continues to develop the subscription experience.

WhatsApp Plus to offer new exciting features to subscribers. Photo credit: Tom Werner/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What Instagram Plus offers

For instance, users who subscribe to Instagram Plus will have more control over their content and audience engagement.

The new features include:

Ability to see how many people rewatched a Story

Unlimited Story audience lists beyond the standard Close Friends feature

Weekly Story spotlighting for additional visibility

Option to extend Stories beyond the usual 24-hour limit

Story preview mode without appearing on viewers' lists

Searchable Story viewer lists

Ability to post directly to profile highlights without appearing in followers' feeds

Animated Super Heart reactions

Custom app icons

Personalised profile fonts

Additional profile pins

WhatsApp Plus brings more personalisation

For WhatsApp users wondering what to expect, WhatsApp Plus will centre on messaging and customisation, with subscribers gaining access to features such as:

Custom app themes

Personalized ringtones

Additional pinned chats

Advanced list customization

Premium sticker packs

Other exclusive messaging features

Meta Verified remains separate

Meta has meanwhile clarified that the new Plus subscriptions will not replace Meta Verified, its existing paid verification service.

Meta Verified will continue to offer verified badges, impersonation protection, and enhanced customer support.

According to TechCrunch, both subscription systems will operate alongside each other, though Meta may integrate them more closely in the future.

The paid subscriptions are currently in limited testing and are not yet available in every country. Meta One can be accessed through eligible Meta apps on iPhones and Android devices.

Samsung drops list of outdated phones

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung has announced a list of Galaxy devices that will stop receiving future software updates in 2026.

According to Samsung, its phones receive software and security updates for a limited number of years.

It, however, explained that the affected phones will continue to work normally.

Source: YEN.com.gh