Meta Launches Paid Subscriptions for WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, Prices and Benefits Emerge
- Meta has rolled out monthly subscription plans for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp to boost user experience
- Meta's Head of Products, Naomi Gleit, in a video, opened up about the benefits of the paid plans to users across the various Meta platforms
- Details have also been made available on the pricing and features that will be available to subscribers of the new paid plans
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Technology giant Meta has unveiled paid subscription plans across its biggest platforms, Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.
The announcement was made by Naomi Gleit, Head of Products at Meta, in an Instagram post.
According to Naomi Gleit, the subscriptions are being tested under the name Meta One.
The newly rolled-out consumer-focused subscription packages will provide users with additional features and customisation tools for a monthly fee.
Meta's initiative is part of efforts to help the company generate more revenue beyond advertising.
New subscription plans and pricing
In implementing the new paid plans, Meta has announced three consumer-focused subscription packages:
Instagram Plus: $3.99 per month
Facebook Plus: $3.99 per month
WhatsApp Plus: $2.99 per month
In this vein, subscribers who pay for these packages will have access to premium features such as profile customisation tools, enhanced engagement options, and additional insights.
More features will be added over time as the company continues to develop the subscription experience.
What Instagram Plus offers
For instance, users who subscribe to Instagram Plus will have more control over their content and audience engagement.
The new features include:
- Ability to see how many people rewatched a Story
- Unlimited Story audience lists beyond the standard Close Friends feature
- Weekly Story spotlighting for additional visibility
- Option to extend Stories beyond the usual 24-hour limit
- Story preview mode without appearing on viewers' lists
- Searchable Story viewer lists
- Ability to post directly to profile highlights without appearing in followers' feeds
- Animated Super Heart reactions
- Custom app icons
- Personalised profile fonts
- Additional profile pins
WhatsApp Plus brings more personalisation
For WhatsApp users wondering what to expect, WhatsApp Plus will centre on messaging and customisation, with subscribers gaining access to features such as:
- Custom app themes
- Personalized ringtones
- Additional pinned chats
- Advanced list customization
- Premium sticker packs
- Other exclusive messaging features
Meta Verified remains separate
Meta has meanwhile clarified that the new Plus subscriptions will not replace Meta Verified, its existing paid verification service.
Meta Verified will continue to offer verified badges, impersonation protection, and enhanced customer support.
According to TechCrunch, both subscription systems will operate alongside each other, though Meta may integrate them more closely in the future.
The paid subscriptions are currently in limited testing and are not yet available in every country. Meta One can be accessed through eligible Meta apps on iPhones and Android devices.
Samsung drops list of outdated phones
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samsung has announced a list of Galaxy devices that will stop receiving future software updates in 2026.
According to Samsung, its phones receive software and security updates for a limited number of years.
It, however, explained that the affected phones will continue to work normally.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.