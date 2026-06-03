Four Kumasi Academy students arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down their school after WASSCE exams

The four students are among about 60 candidates who have been isolated during the exam because of their stubbornness

The Municipal Director of Education, Samson Anawine Atogembero, has justified the policy on stubborn students

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Four students of Kumasi Academy sitting the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) have been arrested over alleged arson threats.

They allegedly threatened to burn down their schools after completing their exams.

Four Kumasi Academy students arrested for allegedly threatening to burn down their school after the WASSCE. Credit: Kumasi Academy/SeventyFour

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that the threats stemmed from accusations by the students that the school’s management had subjected them to a “quarantine” system, separating them from their colleagues.

The four students are among about 60 candidates who, from the beginning of the WASSCE, have been writing their exams with other students deemed recalcitrant.

The “quarantine” system is a policy introduced by school authorities to separately supervise students who breached school rules, including repeated absenteeism, refusal to participate in internal examinations, and concerns about them allegedly intimidating well-prepared colleagues.

Parents of the affected students have raised concerns about the system, describing the treatment of their children as hostile

Responding to the concerns of parents, the Municipal Director of Education, Samson Anawine Atogembero, justified the decision, stating that the students had exhibited persistent indiscipline throughout the academic year.

He said the school management acted to protect the integrity of the examination and safeguard other candidates.

“If we allow them to sit with other students who were regular throughout the semester, they may be disruptive and could even attempt to copy from their colleagues. This could lead to examination malpractice, and when they are caught, innocent students would be affected, which we do not want to tolerate.”

According to him, the quarantine arrangement is temporary, and management is working with parents to strengthen discipline to ensure that future candidates do not face similar measures during examinations.

Meanwhile, the four WASSCE candidates were arrested by the Asokore Police Command after allegedly threatening to burn down the school following their exams.

The municipal education director said the students and their parents have since signed a bond to refrain from such conduct, and the students have been released to continue writing their examinations.

He warned all SHS candidates in the municipality against any acts of destruction after examinations, cautioning that offenders will face the full rigours of the law.

Source: YEN.com.gh