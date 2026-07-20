Chairman Wontumi was sentenced to 20 years in prison over illegal mining charges on Monday

An old video of him defending his mining operations has since resurfaced online

In the clip, he addressed past comments made by President Mahama about disbanding Akonta Mining

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An old video of Chairman Wontumi defending his mining operations has resurfaced online following his sentencing to 20 years in prison on illegal mining charges.

An old video of Chairman Wontumi defending Akonta Mining has resurfaced after his sentencing to 20 years in prison over illegal mining charges. Image credit: 1957 News/Mahama (X & Instagram).

Source: Twitter

According to the ruling delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay, Wontumi and Akonta Mining were found to have assigned mineral rights on the Samreboi concession without the approval of the sector minister and facilitated unauthorised mining activity, in violation of the Minerals and Mining Act.

The court fined Wontumi 10,000 penalty units, equivalent to GH¢120,000, with a default sentence of three years if the fine is not paid.

Akonta Mining Limited was fined separately rather than given a custodial sentence. Wontumi's lawyers had asked the court to consider the minimum 15-year sentence, citing his cooperation with investigators throughout the trial.

Wontumi challenges Mahama in resurfaced video

The video was shared on X by Agyapong Diary on Monday, 20 July 2026, shortly after the sentencing was announced.

In the clip, Wontumi appears on his radio and television station, addressing comments previously made by President Mahama about disbanding Akonta Mining.

He said:

"Your likeness of me or otherwise won't determine my success in life. In 2013, you collapsed my business when you seized my 500 excavators, 400 pickups. Mahama, are you not afraid?"

He went on to add:

"Are you not scared that after all that you did, I'm still holding my captaincy? You claim that when you come into power you will disband Akonta. Are you not even scared of me?"

The resurfaced X video in which Chairman Wontumi challenges President Mahama is shown below.

Ghanaians react to Wontumi's Mahama video

Reaction to the video was mixed following news of the sentencing.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Mollusca wrote:

"Today it's Chairman Wontumi, tomorrow it could be someone else. Justice and mercy can exist together. Let's choose peace, forgiveness, and national unity over bitterness. Ghana first."

Kwame said:

"Pride always comes before the fall. The end dey kill me pass, 'illegal and then legal kraa, what is the difference?' He has found out today."

Julz commented:

"This life eh?"

Wontumi's lawyer speaks after sentencing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Enoch Afoakwa, part of Chairman Wontumi's legal team, addressed journalists outside the courthouse shortly after the sentencing.

Speaking on the ruling, he described the 20-year sentence as "mind-boggling" and said the legal team was deeply concerned about the outcome.

Afoakwa said the team would consult Chairman Wontumi, obtain the full court proceedings and review the judgment before deciding whether to appeal, noting that Ghana's legal system allows a dissatisfied party to escalate the case to the Court of Appeal and, if necessary, the Supreme Court.

Source: YEN.com.gh