Prison Preacher Agradaa Sends a Message to Wontumi After 20-Year Sentence

Evangelist Nana Agradaa used her TV station's Facebook page to publicly react to Wontumi's sentencing on July 20, 2026

The self-styled 'Prison Preacher' drew on her own experience of serving time behind bars to address the jailed politician

Agradaa, who was initially handed a 15-year sentence before winning an appeal, urged caution about Ghana's legal system

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Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Asante, widely known as Nana Agradaa, has publicly reached out to Ghanaian businessman and politician Wontumi following his sentencing, offering prayers and a stern reminder about the power of the law.

The prison preacher, Nana Agradaa, sends a strong message to embattled Chairman Wontumi after the court sentences him to 20 years in prison on July 20, 2026. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Agradaa shared her message through her TV station's official Facebook page after Wontumi was sentenced to two years in prison on July 20, 2026.

Writing with evident emotion, the Ghanaian preacher described Wontumi as her "big brother" and pledged to keep him in her prayers.

"Oh GOD 😭 I will remember you in prayers oh my big brother let us all be very careful because the law is the law ✍️," the post read.

The message carries particular weight given Agradaa's own legal history.

She was initially sentenced to 15 years in prison, a term that was later reduced to one year following a successful appeal.

She was released in early 2026, and since her ordeal, she has adopted the title "Prison Preacher" as a reflection of the spiritual journey she undertook while incarcerated.

The Facebook post below has the message Nana Agradaa shared through her TV station for Chairman Wontumi after the court sentenced him to 20 years in jail.

Social media reacts to Agradaa's post

The Facebook post drew a wave of reactions from Ghanaians, with many finding humour and resonance in Agradaa speaking on the matter.

Odeneho Baffour Amoako wrote:

"The table will surely turn in 2028."

Priscilla Gyapong commented:

"Mama, we need your lawyer for him please."

Awura Ama Duveh quipped:

"Experience is talking 😂😂😂."

Paulina Aggrey added:

"Is true Ooo, don't play with Ghana law, our Mother Ghana."

Ruth Nana Yaa Obimpeh offered:

"God bless you, Ma."

Six charges Wontumi was found guilty of

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Criminal Court 4 Division of the High Court in Accra has found Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, guilty in connection with illegal mining activities linked to Akonta Mining Company Limited's concession at Samreboi in the Western Region.

The verdict, delivered by Justice Audrey Kocuvie-Tay on July 20, also covers Akonta Mining Company Limited and a third accused person, Kwame Antwi.

The court found him guilty on six counts relating to the assignment of mineral rights without approval and facilitating unlicensed mining operations.

Source: YEN.com.gh