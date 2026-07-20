Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson opened up about an embarrassing scam she experienced

She revealed how she spent hours filling out forms, believing she had won money

Her story has since resonated with many people who shared similar experiences online

Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has opened up about an embarrassing scam she fell for as a teenager. Her story has since resonated with many people online who shared similar experiences.

Lydia Forson shares details of the "embarrassing" Coca-Cola scam that fooled her at 18. Image credit: Lydia Forson

Source: Instagram

Scam emails claiming recipients have won large sums of money from well-known brands like Coca-Cola have circulated online for years, targeting people across different countries.

Coca-Cola has repeatedly confirmed that such messages, including ones claiming winnings of $1 million or more, are hoaxes designed to extract personal or financial information from victims.

The scam typically directs recipients to fake websites or lengthy forms requesting personal details before revealing that no prize actually exists.

Forson's account is one of many similar stories that have circulated on social media in recent days, with several people recounting their own encounters with the scam.

Lydia Forson recounts her 'embarrassing' scam experience

Forson recounted the experience in a post on X, explaining that she was 18 years old at the time.

She said she received an email claiming she had won $1 million from Coca-Cola and was convinced she had become an overnight millionaire.

She wrote: "That one time I got an email saying I'd won $1 million from Coca-Cola. I was 18. I walked around smiling like I had a secret nobody knew. In my head I was like, 'Y'all don't even know you're looking at a millionaire.' I went to the café, opened the email, and faithfully followed every instruction to redeem my money. Ewuradze… three hours later I was still filling out forms."

Lydia Forson added that she does not remember the exact moment she realised it was a scam, but described the disappointment that followed.

She wrote: "I don't even remember the exact moment it finally dawned on me that it was a scam. But when it did… The heartbreak? Just imagine spending three hours mentally planning your millionaire life, only to realize the only thing you had won was premium embarrassment."

The X post in which Lydia Forson shared her embarassing moment she was scammed is shown below.

Ghanaians share similar embarrassing scam stories

Forson's story struck a chord with many people, who shared their own similarly embarrassing scam experiences.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

TimeWithDoss wrote:

"Hahahahha, I have gone through this before but mine was about a camera. Usually during Christmas in the early 2000s, when you are browsing, you get these pop ups with 'Congratulations!!!, you have won.' Mine was a camera, spent hours filling forms, my time at the cafe was up but for the hope of a camera I requested additional time. About 5 hours later, they told me it was for US citizens only. Now I don't have enough to even pay for the time. They seized my shirt and I had to walk home bare chested. It was one embarrassing moment of my life. Never forgetting that."

C M said:

"'In my head I was like, "Y'all don't even know you're looking at a millionaire."' Nipa ye bad."

Caramel_girl indicated:

"Good you didn't tell anyone. The teasing on top of the embarrassment eh?"

KOFI SELORM commented:

"Same happened to me, I was 16 then… that feeling was something else honestly."

Ghana records millions in losses to online scams

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghana's Cyber Security Authority raised the alarm over a growing number of fraudulent online investment schemes targeting Ghanaians, revealing that the country lost more than GH¢3.4 million to such scams in just six months.

The Authority explained that many of the schemes disguise themselves as legitimate businesses, promising unusually high returns and marketing through social media adverts, WhatsApp groups and mobile money platforms.

Source: YEN.com.gh