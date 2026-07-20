An old video of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Wontumi proudly displaying pure gold has resurfaced across various social media platforms

The footage re-emerged after an Accra High Court sentenced Chairman Wontumi to 20 years in prison over an illegal mining case linked to Akonta Mining

Thousands of Ghanaians have flooded social media with reactions, with many drawing a sharp connection between the old clip and his conviction

An old video of NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, showing off what he called pure gold has suddenly become one of the most circulated clips on Ghanaian social media after a court handed him a 20-year prison sentence over illegal mining.

Chairman Wontumi's old gold-flaunting video goes viral after his 20-year jail sentence. Image credit: Wontumi TV

Source: Facebook

The footage, whose exact recording date is unknown, captures Chairman Wontumi confidently holding up pieces of gold and speaking about the precious mineral with visible pride.

While the clip had previously attracted little attention, his high-profile sentencing gave it a new lease of life, and users across multiple platforms began sharing it widely following the court's decision.

Wontumi's legal woes linked to Akonta Mining

Wontumi's legal troubles centre on alleged violations of Ghana's mining laws, with his company, Akonta Mining, at the heart of the case.

The firm had already drawn public scrutiny over its alleged involvement in galamsey activities, a subject that has dominated national debate for years given its devastating toll on rivers, forests, and farmland.

Following a lengthy legal process, the court found Wontumi guilty and imposed the 20-year sentence, a ruling that immediately dominated headlines and set social media alight.

The resurfaced video has since become a focal point of those online conversations, with many users treating it as a striking footnote to the verdict. Critics described the footage as deeply ironic given the circumstances.

The TikTok video of Chairman Wontumi flaunting pure gold is below.

Reactions to the resurfaced Wontumi video

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the video of Chairman Wontumi flaunting pure gold resurfaced.

@James wrote:

"So, all these were from illegal mining?"

@Emma indicated:

"It's good he is going to jail. No more pressure for the young ones."

@Wili wrote:

"All these were unnecessary. Now you see your end."

Prophet Roja's prophecy to Chairman Wontumi resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Prophet Roja's prophecy concerning Chairman Wontumi's legal troubles, which resurfaced following his sentencing to 20 years in prison.

As the debate intensifies online, many are intrigued by the preacher's forewarning and the stark difference in the predicted prison term, raising questions about the accuracy and implications of such prophecies.

Source: YEN.com.gh