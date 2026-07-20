Germany is continuing to recruit qualified foreign nurses through its government-backed Triple Win programme

Successful applicants will receive support with language training, qualification, relocation and integration

The programme recruits from selected partner countries, but other healthcare professionals can still apply

Germany remains one of the top destinations for healthcare professionals as the country continues to face a growing shortage of nurses due to its ageing population.

Germany's healthcare sector, through the government-backed Triple Win programme, continues to recruit qualified foreign nurses. Image credit: Freepik, CWC recruitment

Source: UGC

To address the challenge, the German government has been supporting ethical international recruitment through programmes such as Triple Win, which helps qualified foreign nurses secure employment in hospitals and elderly care facilities across the country.

The initiative is jointly run by Germany's Federal Employment Agency (BA) and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ).

The programme does more than simply connect applicants with employers: successful candidates receive German language training, guidance on recognising their qualifications, and support with relocation, settling in and integrating into society.

Many participants initially work as nursing assistants while completing the recognition process required to become fully licensed nurses in the country.

Since its launch in 2013, the Triple Win programme has helped place more than 8,000 nurses in Germany and works with hundreds of healthcare employers across the country.

Recruitment is based on agreements between the European nation and selected partner countries to ensure fair and transparent hiring practices.

Ghanaian nurses can apply for German medical recruitment

Healthcare professionals should note that Ghana is not currently one of the programme's official partner countries.

However, qualified Ghanaian nurses are not excluded from working in Germany.

They can still apply through recognised employers and other official skilled worker pathways, provided they meet Germany's requirements, including recognised nursing qualifications, language proficiency and visa conditions.

Applicants are advised to avoid agencies promising guaranteed jobs in exchange for large upfront payments.

Germany encourages ethical recruitment, and official government programmes provide transparent information about eligibility, language requirements and the recruitment process.

For nurses looking to build an international career, Germany remains one of Europe's most attractive destinations, offering competitive salaries, long-term career prospects and the opportunity to work in a modern healthcare system.

Before applying, candidates should always verify opportunities through Germany's official government recruitment platforms and ensure they meet all professional and immigration requirements.

How to apply for Germany's Triple Win programme

Qualified nurses can search and apply through these official websites:

Make it in Germany: https://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en

https://www.make-it-in-germany.com/en Federal Employment Agency: https://www.arbeitsagentur.de/en

https://www.arbeitsagentur.de/en Recognition in Germany: https://www.anerkennung-in-deutschland.de/en

https://www.anerkennung-in-deutschland.de/en Triple Win Programme: https://www.triple-win-programm.de/en

Always apply through these official websites and avoid paying anyone who promises guaranteed jobs or visas.

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Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh