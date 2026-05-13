The KNUST has appointed Professor Christian Agyare as its next Vice-Chancellor following a rigorous selection process by the Governing Council

He will assume office on August 1 2026, succeeding Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, the university’s first female Vice-Chancellor

His leadership is expected to focus on strengthening research excellence, managing student growth, and advancing the university’s global standing

The Governing Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has officially appointed Professor Christian Agyare as the institution’s next Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Agyare, the current Provost of the College of Health Sciences, was selected during a council meeting held on Wednesday, May 13, 2026.

Professor Christian Agyare appointed as KNUST's next Vice-Chancellor. Photo credit: KNUST/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

According to a report by GhanaWeb, Professor Agyare’s elevation to the university’s top administrative role follows a rigorous selection procedure conducted in accordance with institutional statutes.

A distinguished scholar, his appointment reflects the university’s focus on maintaining its status as a premier hub for science and technology research.

Professor Agyare’s tenure to begin in August

Professor Agyare is set to begin his tenure at the KNUST on August 1 2026. He succeeds Professor Rita Akosua Dickson, whose term concludes on July 31, 2026.

Professor Dickson’s departure marks the end of a historic era, as she served as the first woman to lead the university.

The transition occurs amid an evolving landscape for Ghanaian higher education.

As the incoming head, Professor Agyare will be responsible for navigating administrative challenges, managing student growth, and fostering industrial harmony, while enhancing the university’s global research standing and digital infrastructure.

Chaos at UDS over Vice Chancellor appointment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that unidentified armed men stormed a UDS Council meeting on Monday, April 13, 2026, disrupting the selection process for a new Vice Chancellor.

The incident forced proceedings to an abrupt halt after the intruders allegedly demanded that the selection process be stopped.

A source said the development has sparked questions about how the armed men gained access to the closed-door meeting.

Source: YEN.com.gh