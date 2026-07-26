Real Madrid have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Ivory Coast international Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig

The 19-year-old had already agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the Spanish giants

Liverpool were among the clubs chasing Diomande, having identified him as a potential Mohamed Salah successor

Real Madrid have reportedly struck an agreement in principle to sign RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, with the Ivory Coast international set to become the club's fifth summer signing, according to a report by Sports Mole on 26 July.

The 19-year-old had been among the most coveted young attackers in European football this summer, attracting serious interest from Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain before Real Madrid ultimately won the race for his signature.

Real Madrid Reach Agreement to Sign RB Leipzig Winger Yan Diomande for Over €100m

Source: Getty Images

Real Madrid Land Diomande After €100m-Plus Offer

Los Blancos initially had a first bid of approximately £85.3 million, equivalent to around €100 million, turned down by RB Leipzig. The Spanish club returned with a revised offer exceeding that figure, and Leipzig have now accepted, with Diomande agreeing to a five-year contract at the Bernabeu.

The deal represents a significant outlay for a player who spent just one season in the Bundesliga, though his performances more than justified the fee. Diomande registered 21 goal involvements across 33 matches for Leipzig, contributing 12 goals and nine assists.

Born in 2006, the winger also represented Ivory Coast at the 2026 World Cup, providing one assist in a group-stage victory over Curacao. The Elephants were subsequently eliminated by Norway in the last 32.

Liverpool and PSG Among the Clubs to Miss Out

PSG had been considered the frontrunners for Diomande earlier in the window, with the player himself understood to have shown a preference for the French champions. However, those talks broke down without a deal being concluded, allowing Real Madrid to accelerate their pursuit.

Liverpool's failure to land Diomande is a particularly painful blow for the Merseyside club, who had identified the teenager as a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. The Reds have now suffered two significant transfer disappointments within a short space of time, with PSG also reportedly demanding a British record fee for Bradley Barcola.

Diomande is expected to fill a versatile role in Real Madrid's attack. He operated predominantly on the right flank for Leipzig but is equally capable of playing on the left, meaning he will compete for minutes alongside Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz, Franco Mastantuono and Rodrygo, the latter currently recovering from an ACL injury.

His arrival takes on added significance given the uncertainty surrounding Vinicius Junior, whose contract with Real Madrid enters its final 12 months. The Brazilian forward's situation has attracted the attention of Arsenal, who are reported to be exploring a potential move. Real Madrid have talks with Vinicius scheduled for later this month, but should those negotiations stall, Diomande provides a ready-made option on the left flank.

Source: YEN.com.gh