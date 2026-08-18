A married woman named Maame Hannah appeared on Oyerepa Afutuo to accuse her husband Takyi Prince of financial neglect after he relocated to Dubai

The live broadcast took a dramatic turn when Hannah admitted to sleeping with seven different men during her husband's absence

Prince, joining the show remotely from Dubai, revealed Hannah had confessed each affair to him over time, prompting him to seek a divorce

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A live television appearance intended to air grievances about a struggling marriage quickly unravelled into a shocking on-air confession, as a Ghanaian woman admitted to being unfaithful with seven men while her husband worked abroad.

Maame Hannah had come onto Oyerepa Afutuo to speak about what she described as financial neglect by her husband of seven years,

Married Ghanaian woman confesses to sleeping with seven men on live TV while husband worked in Dubai. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: Facebook

According to report sighted on GhanaWeb, Takyi Prince had relocated to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

She told the programme that after he left, he initially sent her GH¢700 monthly, but the money stopped after he accused her of infidelity.

"When he went, he used to send me GH¢700 a month, but we were owing the light bill, so I used part of the money to pay the bills, and he later stopped sending me money, accusing me of cheating on him," she said.

Husband details the Full extent of the affairs

Prince joined the Oyerepa Afutuo show remotely and offered a starkly different version of events.

He told host of the show, Auntie Naa, that Hannah had called him personally on multiple occasions to confess her affairs, one by one, over time.

"She called me one day that she wanted to tell me something so I said she should go ahead and she said there was a man who was worrying her and she later slept with her. So I told her I had forgiven her so she should never try that again but she still went ahead sleeping with other men and came back to tell me that this is what she has done," Prince recounted.

He explained that although he extended forgiveness after her first confession, the pattern continued until the total reached seven men.

Financial disputes and divorce demands

Hannah acknowledged that financial pressure had made it difficult for her to resist the advances of other men. She did not deny the affairs during the broadcast.

Prince stated plainly that he wants the marriage to end. Hannah, however, raised her own demands before any separation, calling for Prince to repay a GH¢2,000 loan and to settle her portion of proceeds from a farm the couple had owned together.

The broadcast drew significant attention for the candid and deeply personal nature of the exchange, with both parties airing their grievances before a live audience.

Heavily pregnant woman begs her husband

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Akosua, a married woman from Wassa Moseaaso in the Amansie West District, appeared on Lawson TV on July 29, 2026, to publicly beg her husband for forgiveness.

DNA tests conducted on their children had confirmed that one of the children did not belong to her husband, Twumasi Kwame.

Akosua, who was pregnant again at the time, was asking her husband to provide her with accommodation and financial support while the paternity of her unborn child remained unresolved.

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Source: YEN.com.gh