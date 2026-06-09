Nyinahini Catholic SHS Teacher in Viral Video Wrestling With Female Student Arrested
- Teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting female student at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School
- Viral video shows teacher physically confronting student while onlookers plead for him to stop
- Ghana Education Service confirmed ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the assault
A teacher at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a female student at her lodging.
A report on the incident, which was captured on video and went viral, has also been reported to the Ghana Education Service.
The arrest was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service, Daniel Fenyi, in a Facebook post on June 9, 2026.
The incident has sparked public concern after a video widely shared on social media appeared to show the teacher physically confronting the student while onlookers pleaded with him to stop.
The teacher repeatedly punched the female student and, at one point, lifted her and threw her to the ground, leaving her helpless.
In the footage, witnesses can be heard protesting the teacher's action.
The circumstances that led to the confrontation have not yet been disclosed by school authorities or the Ghana Education Service.
There have been similar cases of assaults in some public schools.
The Ghana Education Service was petitioned to probe the alleged assault of a third-year student at Labone Senior High School.
According to a letter to the service, the incident took place on June 18, 2024, when a housemaster, Eric Agyemang, slapped the student.
The student had been accused of using a phone and refusing to surrender it to the housemaster.
The student was also prevented from attending classes despite the denial.
Teachers abandon school over alleged curse
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that teaching and learning at Kobedi AME Zion Primary and JHS in the Bono Region were suspended indefinitely after teachers boycotted classes.
The head teacher, Madam Gladys Dorlo Batinge, and another colleague reportedly died under sudden circumstances.
Some residents claimed the situation is tied to a curse allegedly invoked by a student, with staff insisting they will not return to work.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.