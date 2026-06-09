Teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting female student at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School

Viral video shows teacher physically confronting student while onlookers plead for him to stop

Ghana Education Service confirmed ongoing investigations into the circumstances surrounding the assault

A teacher at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a female student at her lodging.

A report on the incident, which was captured on video and went viral, has also been reported to the Ghana Education Service.

A teacher at Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School is in police custody after allegedly assaulting a female student at her lodging. Credit: Nyinahini Catholic Senior High School/Doug Berry

Source: Getty Images

The arrest was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service, Daniel Fenyi, in a Facebook post on June 9, 2026.

The incident has sparked public concern after a video widely shared on social media appeared to show the teacher physically confronting the student while onlookers pleaded with him to stop.

The teacher repeatedly punched the female student and, at one point, lifted her and threw her to the ground, leaving her helpless.

In the footage, witnesses can be heard protesting the teacher's action.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation have not yet been disclosed by school authorities or the Ghana Education Service.

There have been similar cases of assaults in some public schools.

The Ghana Education Service was petitioned to probe the alleged assault of a third-year student at Labone Senior High School.

According to a letter to the service, the incident took place on June 18, 2024, when a housemaster, Eric Agyemang, slapped the student.

The family also claimed in the letter that the headteacher of the school supported the housemaster's conduct. Source: Labon SHS

Source: Facebook

The student had been accused of using a phone and refusing to surrender it to the housemaster.

The student was also prevented from attending classes despite the denial.

Teachers abandon school over alleged curse

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that teaching and learning at Kobedi AME Zion Primary and JHS in the Bono Region were suspended indefinitely after teachers boycotted classes.

The head teacher, Madam Gladys Dorlo Batinge, and another colleague reportedly died under sudden circumstances.

Some residents claimed the situation is tied to a curse allegedly invoked by a student, with staff insisting they will not return to work.

Source: YEN.com.gh