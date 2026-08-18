A video recorded shortly before Nigerian businesswoman Bebe Jewelry collapsed and died at a Chinese market began circulating on August 17, 2026

In the trending footage, Bebe Jewelry complained of severe foot pain and heavy sweating despite the market being air-conditioned

The video has prompted widespread mourning online and renewed calls for people to pay closer attention to their health warning signs

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A video showing the final moments of Nigerian businesswoman Blessing Orji, widely known as Bebe Jewelry, has emerged online, drawing grief and sorrow from followers across social media.

Nigerian businesswoman Bebe Jewelry's last video before she collapsed and died in China surfaces. Image credit: @akuasaablogofficial

Source: Facebook

The footage, which began circulating on Monday, 17 August 2026, was reportedly captured at a market in China shortly before the businesswoman collapsed and died while on a sourcing trip.

Bebe Jewelry's final moments on camera

In the video, Bebe Jewelry described feeling extremely fatigued as she moved through the market.

She mentioned that her feet were in severe pain and that she was sweating profusely, despite the market being air-conditioned.

Her physical discomfort, now viewed in hindsight, has left many of her followers reflecting on the warning signs that were visible in her final recorded moments.

Despite her evident exhaustion, she also used part of the footage to offer prayers for women in business.

She asked that they live long enough to enjoy the rewards of their labour, and that they would not be taken before their time.

She prayed for protection against what she described as enemies monitoring her progress, and spoke candidly about the hidden struggles behind the outward success of entrepreneurs.

Reactions and calls to heed health warning signs

The resurfaced footage quickly drew an outpouring of emotion online.

Several commenters noted that Bebe Jewelry appeared to be tapping her chest and seeking assistance before the incident.

Others reflected on the demands of international sourcing trips, describing the physical toll of travelling abroad and spending long hours on foot in busy markets.

Many social media users mourned the businesswoman's passing and remembered her entrepreneurial journey, while others urged followers not to dismiss unusual signs of tiredness or physical discomfort.

Some pointed to the added dimension of grief that comes with losing someone in a foreign country, far from family and familiar surroundings.

Her death has since reignited conversations about the importance of listening to the body's signals, particularly for business owners who routinely push through physical strain in pursuit of their work.

The Instagram video of Bebe Jewelry's last video is below.

Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the reported death of popular Ghanaian TikToker Sexxy Vida, which has led to widespread shock and grief among her followers and fellow content creators.

This tragic news unfolded after Sampsonwaa revealed that Vida, a mother of nine, had recently lost her pregnancy before her untimely passing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh