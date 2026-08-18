The UAE government outlined the legal conditions under which deported individuals may apply to return to the country

Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 bars deportees from re-entering the UAE without explicit approval from the Chairman

The UAE also enforces daily financial penalties on foreign nationals who overstay the duration permitted by their visas

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The United Arab Emirates has clarified the conditions under which foreign nationals who have been deported from the country can legally return, underscoring the government's firm approach to immigration enforcement.

The rules are set out under Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022, which provides the implementation framework for Federal Decree-Law No. 29 of 2021 on the Entry and Residence of Foreigners.

The UAE announces new rules for deported foreigners who want to return. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The resolution makes clear that deportation carries serious long-term consequences for any individual subject to a removal order.

Formal approval required before re-entry

Article 76 of the executive regulations states that a deported person is prohibited from travelling back to the UAE until they have obtained explicit clearance.

As the law puts it, "a deported individual cannot return to the UAE unless they first receive approval from the Chairman."

Crucially, the legal framework does not provide any automatic pathway to return.

Neither the simple passage of time nor the resolution of the original offence that prompted deportation is sufficient to restore the right of entry.

Every request to return must go through an official review process and receive formal authorisation before any travel is arranged.

Attempting to enter the UAE without securing that clearance in advance would constitute a direct violation of federal law.

UAE rules apply to all foreign nationals

The regulations apply universally across all nationalities, leaving no exceptions for any particular group of foreign residents or visitors.

The government's position is that deportation represents a definitive legal action with lasting implications, rather than a short-term travel ban.

Those wishing to return after a deportation order are required to pursue the necessary clearance through the appropriate official channels well ahead of any planned trip.

Penalties for UAE visa overstays

Beyond the rules governing deportees, the UAE also enforces strict financial consequences for individuals who remain in the country after their permitted stay has expired.

Foreign nationals who overstay their visas are liable to pay daily financial penalties for every day they continue to reside in the country unlawfully.

The measures reflect the government's broader commitment to upholding its immigration and residence laws, reinforcing that unauthorised stays will not go without consequence.

UAE explains how foreigners can be deported

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UAE government had clarified that a valid residence permit did not fully protect foreign nationals from deportation.

Article 71 of Cabinet Resolution No. 65 of 2022 outlined two specific grounds under which administrative removal could be ordered.

Security authorities also held broad discretionary powers to deport residents deemed to pose a risk to public order or societal moral standards.

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Source: YEN.com.gh