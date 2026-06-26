An 18-year-old student of Notre Dame Girls’ Senior High School has tragically died shortly after writing her final WASSCE paper

Jacinta Phiapre Kubi Appiah reportedly collapsed after the examination and was pronounced dead at the hospital

Her sudden passing has shocked the school community, with authorities urging patience as investigations into the cause of death continue

A devastating tragedy has struck Notre Dame Girls’ Senior High School in Ghana’s Bono Region, where an 18-year-old student, Jacinta Phiapre Kubi Appiah, passed away shortly after sitting her final West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) paper on Thursday.

Jacinta had reportedly been receiving medical treatment at the Seventh-day Adventist Hospital in Fiapre prior to the examination.

Tragedy at Notre Dame Girls SHS as student, Jacinta Phiapre Kubi Appiah, passes away after finishing her WASSCE exams. Photo credit: GhanaWeb.

Source: UGC

According to a report by GhanaWeb, she was permitted to return to campus specifically to write her final WASSCE paper but collapsed immediately after completing it. She was rushed back to the hospital, where medical staff pronounced her dead.

The sudden loss has plunged her peers, educators, and the local community into deep shock.

A day meant to celebrate the completion of a major academic milestone instead turned into one of immense sorrow, prompting a flood of condolences across social media platforms.

The official medical cause of death remains undisclosed.

While speculation regarding a pre-existing health condition has circulated online, authorities at the Notre Dame Girls SHS and the grieving family have urged the public to remain patient while investigations continue, promising to share official updates as they become available.

Aduamoah named Best WASSCE Business student

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Eric Aduamoah, a former student of PRESEC, Legon, was named West Africa's Best Business Student at the 2025 WAEC Distinction Awards.

The former PRESEC student achieved A1 grades in all WASSCE subjects, receiving multiple accolades and financial awards.

The WAEC Distinction Awards is a ceremony held to recognise students who demonstrate outstanding academic ability in the WASSCE.

Source: YEN.com.gh