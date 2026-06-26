Fatal Elubo-Takoradi Highway Accident Leaves Two Dead After Bus Swerves Pothole

A head-on collision between a tipper truck and a Lagos-bound passenger bus on the Elubo–Takoradi Highway has claimed two lives.

The accident occurred on Friday, June 26, 2026, at Abease, prompting a swift rescue operation by the Elubo Fire Station

Preliminary investigations suggested the crash was caused when the bus swerved to avoid a pothole and veered into the path of the oncoming truck

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A tragic head-on collision between a tipper truck and a Lagos-bound passenger bus has left two people dead and four others injured at Abease on the Elubo–Takoradi Highway.

The incident, which occurred on Friday, June 26, 2026, involved a Sinotruk tipper truck and a Nigerian passenger bus.

Fatal Elubo-Takoradi Highway accident leaves two dead after a bus swerves a pothole. Photo credit: Citinewsroom.

Source: UGC

Following a distress call received at 11:53 am, a rescue team from the Elubo Fire Station arrived within six minutes to free six individuals trapped inside the severely mangled vehicles.

According to a report by Citinewsroom. passers-by had managed to extricate three victims before the crew arrived.

The emergency crew rescued the remaining passengers and administered first aid. Four injured victims were rushed to the Elubo Government Hospital for urgent treatment.

The bus driver was pronounced dead at the scene, whilst the tipper truck driver’s mate later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Initial investigations by the Ghana National Fire Service suggest the crash occurred when the bus driver swerved to avoid a pothole, veering into the oncoming lane and colliding with the truck.

SHS student dies after last WASSCE paper

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an 18-year-old student of Notre Dame Girls’ Senior High School had tragically died shortly after writing her final WASSCE paper.

Jacinta Phiapre Kubi Appiah reportedly collapsed after the examination and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Her sudden passing has shocked the school community, with authorities urging patience as investigations into the cause of death continue.

Source: YEN.com.gh