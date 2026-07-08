The Ghana Education Service labelled as fake a viral Facebook post claiming the BECE school placement process had begun

BECE results are expected by July 15, and the anticipation has fuelled the spread of false information on social media

The GES recently also debunked claims that floodwaters washed away WASSCE examination papers, forcing a rewrite for some candidates

The Ghana Education Service has declared false a viral social media statement suggesting processes for the selction of schools for students who sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) has begun.

BECE results are expected by July 15, prompting anticipation and also false news relating to the big event on the educational calendar.

BECE candidates are expecting their results by July 15. Credit: Ministry of Education GH

Source: Facebook

The statement on Facebook clearly marked such information as "fake".

The fake statement outlined falsified candidate data like the gender breakdown of students who sat for the exam.

The service recently had to counter claims that that floodwaters destroyed West African Senior School Certificate Examination papers, making a rewrite necessary for affected candidates.

Fake reports circulated across social media platforms claimed that heavy rainfall on June 29 caused examination papers to be washed away.

It further alleged that the service was weighing a decision to have affected candidates resit the compromised papers and would release a revised timetable and additional details at a later date.

BECE candidates to select schools after results

Starting with the released of the 2026 BECE results, students will now select their preferred senior high schools only after their results are released.

This is part of efforts to reform the Computerised School Selection and Placement System.

There will be a mandatory one-week window following the release of results, during which candidates can finalise their school selections based on their actual aggregates.

Source: YEN.com.gh