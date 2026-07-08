President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest Cabinet reshuffle triggered a wave of controversy across South Africa

The return of former minister Dina Pule drew sharp criticism, with others raising concerns about racial representation in the new appointments

Supporters of the reshuffle argued that competence and Government of National Unity agreements should guide Cabinet selections

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's latest Cabinet reshuffle has thrown the country into a fresh political storm, with sharp disagreement erupting both online and in public discourse over several of the new appointments.

Controversy Erupts As South African President Makes Major Ministerial Reshuffle

Source: UGC

A report shared on Instagram by iloveafrica_media on 8 July 2026 highlighted the scale of the controversy, pointing to two central flashpoints:

The reappointment of former minister Dina Pule, whose political career has previously been clouded by scandal, and what several social media users described as inadequate racial diversity among the newly appointed officials.

Political figure Dina Pule's return draws criticism

Pule's comeback to the Cabinet has drawn the most immediate backlash. Critics have questioned why a figure with such a contentious political record was brought back into the fold, arguing that the decision undermines public trust in the administration.

Alongside concerns about Pule, several voices online expressed frustration over what they viewed as a failure to reflect South Africa's demographic reality in the composition of the reshuffled Cabinet.

The criticism centres on the belief that representation matters as much as individual ability when assembling a government that is meant to speak to all citizens.

The Instagram post below shares the names and more details on the concerns and frustrations over South Africa’s newly appointed ministers.

Supporters Back Competence-Based Appointments

Not everyone has been hostile to the changes, however. Defenders of the reshuffle have pushed back firmly, insisting that Cabinet positions ought to go to those most qualified to hold them, regardless of race.

They have also pointed out that a number of the appointments were shaped by negotiations within the Government of National Unity, meaning no single party had unilateral control over the final selection.

The report on Instagram attracted a flurry of responses, with social media users weighing in on both sides of the argument.

dresstim wrote:

"👏 kudos to Jacinta and the gang. Things are arranging nicely."

brrrpha commented:

"What a wow."

jasmeena66 posted:

"The ship is sinking 😂😂😂."

perfumelovers_boutique remarked:

"I thought he would appoint Jacinta and Victoria. 😂😂😂😂."

solomonowafua observed:

"This is what happens when the citizens don't focus on the bigger picture. And now look!?

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faces allegations of bribery after a reported meeting between Phakel'umthakati' and President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image credit: NewsLiveSA/Youtube

Source: Facebook

Serious bribery allegations against Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma surface

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that controversial South African anti-immigrant activist, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has been hit with troubling allegations of bribery after her colleague, Nkosikhona Phakel'umthakathi Ndabandaba.

The anti-immigrant movement in South Africa has been thrown into disarray in recent weeks following a meeting between the South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, and two prominent movement leaders.

The June 29 meeting was held a day before the June 30 marches and appeared to cause a rift with Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, who expressed concern at being sidelined.

Source: YEN.com.gh