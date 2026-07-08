Florida's State Board of Education has triggered reactions after approving a rule barring undocumented immigrants from enrolling in all 28 public colleges

The ban covers adult education programmes including GED prep, ESOL classes, and adult high school completion courses at state colleges and public high schools

The measure follows Florida's 2025 decision to end in-state tuition eligibility for many undocumented students, tightening restrictions further

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Florida's State Board of Education approved a rule on June 30, 2026, banning undocumented immigrants from enrolling in the state's 28 public colleges, with the measure taking effect immediately upon adoption.

The rule targets individuals who are neither US citizens nor lawfully present in the United States.

Under Donald Trump's administration, Florida's State Board of Education approves a rule barring undocumented immigrants from enrolling in all 28 public colleges. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US immigration lawyer Akua Poku, founder of AK Poku Law, drew attention to the development on July 11, 2026, highlighting its scope and potential consequences for affected communities.

Ban on undocumented schools in Florida Colleges

The ban reaches beyond standard college degree programmes as undocumented foreign individuals are also prohibited from participating in adult general education offerings at state colleges and public high schools.

That includes GED preparation courses, adult basic education, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) classes, and adult high school completion programmes, pathways that many immigrants rely on to gain foundational qualifications and language skills.

The breadth of the restrictions means that even non-degree education routes, often seen as entry points into formal employment and civic life, are now closed to undocumented residents in the state.

Below is the Facebook post by Akua Poku on the law approved by the Florida State Board of Education.

Florida's escalating immigration restrictions

The new rule builds on a pattern of tightening access for undocumented residents in Florida. In 2025, the state withdrew in-state tuition eligibility from many undocumented students, a change that had already limited higher education options significantly.

The June 2026 rule represents a further step, eliminating enrolment rights entirely rather than simply adjusting cost structures.

Together, the two measures signal a sustained legislative effort to restrict undocumented immigrants' access to public education institutions in the state.

Florida's State Board of Education bars undocumented immigrants from public colleges and adult education programmes, limiting access to education opportunities. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The development carries particular relevance for Ghanaian and other African nationals living in the United States without documentation, as the Trump administration's immigration crackdown has increasingly affected communities across the country.

Education access has become one of several areas where policy changes are having a direct impact on the daily lives of undocumented residents.

At the time of writing this report, AK Poku's post shedding light on the Florida State Board of Education's ban on undocumented migrants attending public colleges had generated a lot of reactions.

UG bans staff, students from travelling to South Africa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Ghana had banned all travel to South Africa by its staff and students amid growing concerns over xenophobic attacks in the country.

The university said staff and students who were already in South Africa at the time the advisory was issued would not be left without guidance.

They were urged to take extra precautions, remain alert to developments around them, and maintain open lines of communication with both the university and the relevant diplomatic missions.

Source: YEN.com.gh