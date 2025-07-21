The government has chosen 60 Private Senior High Schools to participate in the Free SHS policy.

The Ghana National Council of Private Schools said this highlights efforts to foster collaboration with the private education sector.

The government has a list of 60 Private Senior High Schools to participate in the Free SHS policy. Source: GNACOPS

In a statement to YEN.com.gh, the president of the council, Obenfo Nana Kwasi Gyetuah, said this was a significant milestone after years of advocacy.

"It underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusive, collaborative education delivery and reaffirms the important role of private schools in advancing national development goals."

Gyetuah also assured private schools not included that work was ongoing to expand the pool.

He said the ultimate goal is to include all qualified and quality-assured private senior high schools in future cohorts.

List of Private Senior High Schools participating in the Free SHS policy.

