The Ghana Education Service confirmed promotion letters for qualifying teachers will be dispatched from August 15, 2026

Teachers who passed the recent promotion examination are set to receive placement on appropriate salary scales by month's end

The GES statement, signed by Head of Public Relations Daniel Fenyi, acknowledged staff patience amid the process

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that promotion letters for teachers who passed the recent promotion examination will be made available by mid-August 2026.

A statement dated July 28, 2026, and signed by Daniel Fenyi, Head of Public Relations, confirmed that the letters will be sent to Regional Education Directorates starting August 15, 2026.

The Ghana Education Service announces that promotion letters for teachers who passed the recent promotion examination will be made available in August. Credit: Taylor Weidman

Source: Getty Images

According to a statement from the service, teachers who qualify are expected to have their salaries adjusted to reflect their new grades by August 31, 2026.

"The letters will be dispatched to Regional Educational Directorates from August 15, 2026, and qualified teachers will be placed on appropriate scales by August 31, 2026."

The GES indicated it is working to conclude the promotion process in an orderly manner, and expressed appreciation to staff for their patience and continued commitment throughout the period.

The announcement provides clarity to thousands of teachers who sat the promotion examination and have been awaiting official confirmation of their new status.

The promotion announcement comes against the backdrop of significant pressure on the GES over staffing.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu recently addressed a recruitment shortfall after the Service received approximately 40,000 applications for just 7,000 available slots, highlighting the scale of demand for positions within the public teaching service.

The GES has not indicated any further delays beyond the August 31 salary placement deadline, and teachers are advised to liaise with their respective Regional Education Directorates for collection of their promotion letters from the stated date.

GES closes teacher recruitment portal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s recruitment portal for teachers closed back in April after an overwhelming 40,000 applications for just 7,000 positions.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu disclosed that budget constraints hindered plans to hire 50,000 teachers across the nation.

A digital education policy is on the horizon to bridge pedagogy gaps and enhance learning opportunities.

Source: YEN.com.gh