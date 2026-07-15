Students of Ho International School visited the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, Volta Region, on Friday, July 10, 2026

Intelligence Officer Lieutenant Abdul Jalil Samed educated the students on the organisation, history, and operations of the Regiment

Students had hands-on exposure to weapons, including 105mm and 122mm Howitzers and Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems

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Students of Ho International School visited the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho, Volta Region on Friday, 10 July 2026, in an educational trip designed to broaden their understanding of Ghana's military capabilities and the structure of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The visit was organised to expose the students to how the Regiment operates and to highlight the artillery strength of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Students of Ho International School visit the 66 Artillery Regiment in Ho. Credit: Ghana Armed Forces

Source: Facebook

Lieutenant Abdul Jalil Samed, the Intelligence Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, delivered an opening address in which he welcomed the visiting students and expressed enthusiasm about hosting them at the Regiment.

He used the occasion to walk the students through the organisational structure of the Ghana Armed Forces, with particular focus on the 66 Artillery Regiment.

According to a statement by the armed forces, his lecture covered the history of the Regiment, its core functions, day-to-day operations, and the weapon systems it deploys.

Beyond the classroom-style instruction, students were given a practical component to the visit, with several weapons placed on display for them to observe at close quarters.

Among the systems shown were the 105mm and 122mm Howitzers, as well as the 107mm and 122mm Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems.

The display gave students a direct look at the kind of artillery equipment maintained and operated by the Regiment.

The visit offered a rare opportunity for secondary-level students to engage with Ghana's military outside a purely academic setting, combining historical context with a tangible look at the country's defence infrastructure.

Source: YEN.com.gh