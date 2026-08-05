Popular Ghanaian TikToker Almed has addressed a viral confrontation with a police officer in a video posted on Wednesday, August 5, 2026

Almed claimed he was defending two friends whom a police officer accused of inappropriate conduct inside a parked car at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital

The TikToker recounted a 2023 incident in which he was allegedly slapped by a police officer, saying the trauma influenced his reaction

TikToker Almed has broken his silence to clarify the controversy surrounding his recent confrontation with a police officer, insisting that false reports have misrepresented what actually happened.

TikToker Almed breaks his silence on the police confrontation and explains what really happened. Image credit: Almed

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his TikTok on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, Almed said he was disappointed by what he described as misleading reports suggesting the incident centred on him.

What Almed says actually happened

According to him, he was merely defending two of his friends after a police officer allegedly accused them of engaging in an unacceptable act inside a parked car.

Explaining the events, TikToker Almed said he had visited the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital to see a friend who had undergone surgery.

After being denied access to the surgical ward because visiting hours had ended, he returned to the car where his friends were waiting.

He claimed his friends were seated apart, each using their phones, when a police officer approached them and alleged that they had engaged in inappropriate conduct.

Almed maintained that nothing of the sort occurred and questioned the officer about the basis of the accusation.

According to the Ghanaian TikToker, he immediately started a TikTok Live because he feared the situation could escalate. He said the livestream served as a form of protection and a way to document the encounter.

Almed recounts similar encounter

Almed also referenced an incident in 2023, claiming he was slapped by a police officer while on his way to the Pulse Influencer Awards after attempting to defend a friend during another police encounter.

He said that experience left him with lasting trauma, making him feel anxious whenever he interacts with law enforcement officers.

He stressed that his emotional reaction during the recent confrontation was influenced by that previous experience rather than any intention to disrespect the police.

Almed further stated that the matter was eventually resolved peacefully after bystanders encouraged him to apologise for the tone he used while addressing the officer.

He said he apologised out of respect but continued to insist that there was no evidence to support the allegation made against his friends.

Reiterating his position, Almed maintained that he was simply standing up for his friends and speaking against what he believes are instances of wrongful accusations and harassment.

He urged bloggers and social media users to verify facts before publishing stories that could damage a person's reputation.

The TikTok video of Almed is below.

TikToker Bawumia Ba fights bloggers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Police re-arrested 26-year-old TikToker Mahama Aminat, known as Bawumia Ba, on offensive conduct charges.

Footage emerged showing Bawumia Ba in a confrontation with bloggers at the court premises after her re-arrest.

The case has been brought before the Accra Circuit Court as police investigations into her conduct continue.

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Source: YEN.com.gh