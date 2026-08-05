The UK Home Office runs a voluntary return programme for foreign nationals who no longer hold valid permission to remain in the country

Eligible migrants can receive up to £3,000 in financial support to help with accommodation, employment, or starting a business upon return

The UK government warns that a re-entry ban may be imposed after departure, with its length tied to immigration history and the level of support received

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The UK government has announced a formal voluntary return programme that offers illegal migrants without valid immigration status a structured and financially supported route back to their home countries.

The UK Home Office's voluntary return programme offers financial support up to £3,000 for migrants without valid immigration status, aiding their repatriation. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Published on the official UK government website, the scheme is open to foreign nationals who no longer hold the right to remain in the United Kingdom.

Rather than simply facilitating deportation, the programme provides a range of practical assistance designed to ease the transition home.

What the voluntary return scheme offers

For those who lack travel documents, the Home Office will assist with obtaining the necessary paperwork, including a passport where required. Migrants who cannot afford the cost of a flight will also have their travel expenses covered directly by the government.

Beyond travel arrangements, qualifying individuals may receive a financial support package of up to £3,000. The government states that this funding is intended to provide a foundation upon return, with eligible uses including securing accommodation, seeking employment, or establishing a small business.

The programme is designed to offer those in an irregular immigration situation a supported exit option rather than leaving them to face enforcement action.

Re-entry ban a key condition

A significant caveat accompanies participation in the scheme.

Individuals who leave the United Kingdom through the voluntary return programme may face a ban on re-entering the country for a defined period afterwards.

The duration of any such ban is determined by two factors: the person's immigration history and how much financial and logistical support they received from the Home Office during their departure. Those who received greater assistance may face longer restrictions on return.

In light of this condition, the UK government strongly advises anyone considering the scheme to consult a qualified immigration adviser before submitting an application, so they can fully understand the re-entry restrictions that may apply to their individual circumstances.

UK unveils platform for foreigners seeking employment

The United Kingdom government has launched an official job website to help foreign nationals from around the world search for employment opportunities.

The platform is accessible to prospective workers from any country who are exploring the possibility of relocating to the UK for work.

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Source: YEN.com.gh