The UK in Ghana announced on August 3 that applications for the 2026 Chevening Scholarships are now open to Ghanaians

Successful applicants will receive fully funded postgraduate study in the United Kingdom alongside access to a global network of leaders

The application window closes on Tuesday, October 6, 2026, at 11:00 UTC, giving prospective candidates roughly two months to apply

The British High Commission in Ghana announced that applications for the Chevening Scholarship are now open, allowing Ghanaian nationals to pursue postgraduate study in the United Kingdom.

The announcement was made via the official UK in Ghana Facebook page, in partnership with Chevening Awards (FCDO) and Chevening Alumni Ghana.

Applications for the 2026 Chevening Scholarships are open to Ghanaians, offering fully funded postgraduate study in the UK and access to a global leadership network. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post called on future leaders ready to drive positive change in areas of shared interest between Ghana and the UK to submit their applications before the window closes.

What the Chevening Scholarship offers

Chevening is a fully funded scholarship programme administered by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). Recipients gain access to postgraduate education at universities across the United Kingdom, along with membership of a global alumni network comprising influential figures from government, business, civil society and academia.

Beyond the academic component, the scholarship is positioned as a long-term investment in leadership. The programme emphasises building lasting connections with the UK and equipping scholars with the knowledge and networks needed to address pressing challenges in their home countries and internationally.

How and when to apply

Prospective applicants are encouraged to visit chevening.org/vision to assess their eligibility before beginning the formal application process.

The portal outlines the criteria, which typically include a minimum of two years of work experience, an undergraduate degree, and demonstrated leadership potential.

All applications must be submitted by Tuesday, 6 October 2026, at 11:00 UTC. The programme is competitive, and Chevening in Ghana urged candidates to begin the process early to ensure their submissions are complete and well-considered.

Chevening has produced thousands of alumni across more than 160 countries since its founding in 1983, with Ghana represented across multiple cohorts. Scholars from the country have gone on to hold senior roles in both the public and private sectors.

Below is the Facebook post from the UK Embassy announcing the Chevening Scholarships.

GSA begins local tertiary scheme interviews

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Scholarships Authority (GSA) has commenced the interview stage for candidates applying for funding for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The screening exercise is currently ongoing at designated local assemblies across the country and is scheduled to run until Monday, 18 August 2026.

Candidates are required to bring all necessary documentation for physical verification and assessment.

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Source: YEN.com.gh