Ghanaian cleric Prophet David Rauf raised concerns about food vendors, including waakye sellers, operating at the Atwea Mountains Prayer Camp

Prophet Rauf shared his appeal in a video circulating on TikTok, urging camp managers to relocate vendors to the foot of the mountain

He also flagged content creation and hiking as activities that could undermine the spiritual atmosphere at the prayer camp

A Ghanaian cleric, Prophet David Rauf, has called on the management of the Atwea Mountains Prayer Camp to take stronger steps in preserving the spiritual character of the facility, expressing particular concern about the presence of food vendors within the prayer grounds.

Prophet David Rauf blasts woman selling at Atwea mountains. Photo credit: @prophetrauf.

Source: Instagram

Why Prophet Rauf questioned food sales

In a video that has been widely shared on TikTok, Prophet Rauf voiced his unease about cooked food being sold at the camp, questioning whether such activity was appropriate for a space dedicated to prayer and fasting.

"What is a waakye seller doing on top of the mountain? What kind of temptation is that?" he asked, drawing attention to what he sees as a mismatch between commercial food vending and the camp's sacred purpose.

Prophet Rauf's appeal to Atwea management

Rather than calling for vendors to be banned outright, the prophet proposed a practical compromise: that food sellers be moved to the base of the mountain, away from the active worship areas. He was careful to frame his comments as constructive rather than critical.

"I hope the managers of Atwea don't take this as an attack. It is an appeal I'm making to you. We need to protect the sanctity of the prayer sanctuary," he said.

Prophet Rauf widened his concerns beyond food vending, pointing to content creation and leisure hiking as additional activities that he believes could disturb those who travel to the mountain specifically seeking solitude and a close encounter with God.

He acknowledged the camp's growing popularity but argued that its expansion should not come at the cost of its core identity as a place of prayer and fasting.

The Facebook photos are below:

Preserving the spiritual atmosphere at Atwea mountains

The cleric's appeal centres on a broader concern: that the environment of the Atwea Mountains Prayer Camp must remain consistent with its founding purpose.

He urged management to introduce clear measures that would separate worship activities from other forms of engagement happening on the mountain.

Prophet Rauf's comments have drawn attention to the challenge many religious sites face as they attract larger and more diverse crowds, raising questions about how sacred spaces can remain welcoming while maintaining their intended character.

The TikTok video is below:

Reactions at prophet exposes lady selling waakye at Atwea mountains

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after the video went viral online. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Agyenim stated:

"They only come in the evening ooo not all day sir, the fact that you are doing dry fasting doesn’t means everyone is doing dry fasting."

joel vessel of God stated:

"Please papa tell them and even some of their food when you finish eating it you can't even wake up and pray again, this is seriously😥."

Kwame Manu stated:

"Indomie sef Dey there ooo my people 😂😂😂😂."

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Source: YEN.com.gh