The Ministry of Education cautioned parents and students about digitally altered CSSPS placement slips spreading on social media

Preliminary checks showed the barcodes and QR codes on the circulating slips did not match official CSSPS platform records

The ministry referred the matter to the Cyber Security Authority and other security agencies for investigation

Ghana's Ministry of Education has raised the alarm over forged school placement slips circulating on social media, warning that the documents have been digitally altered to falsely suggest that students' placements have been changed.

Ghana’s Education Ministry cautions parents and students about forged CSSPS placement slips, mismatched QR codes and a security investigation into the online scam. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

In a statement dated 9 September 2026 and signed by Press Secretary Hashmin Mohammed, the ministry said initial investigations had confirmed that several slips being shared online bore no correspondence with records on the official Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) platform.

A key red flag was that the barcodes and QR codes on the suspect documents did not align with the placement details printed on them.

The ministry added that its own system records and audit logs contained no evidence to support claims that any student's placement had been altered through official channels, reinforcing the conclusion that the documents were fabricated.

Fake slips causing anxiety among students

Officials noted that the spread of the forged documents had already triggered widespread confusion and distress among students, parents, and guardians at a particularly sensitive time in the academic calendar.

The ministry described the circulation of the fake slips as misleading and potentially damaging to the welfare of affected candidates.

The matter has since been referred to the Cyber Security Authority and other relevant security agencies, which are conducting further investigations to identify those responsible and take appropriate action.

Ministry's advice to parents and students

The ministry urged all parents, guardians, and students to disregard any placement information obtained from social media and to rely solely on official CSSPS channels for accurate placement details.

Those with genuine concerns about their placements were advised to seek clarification through the established formal processes, with the ministry assuring that legitimate grievances would be properly examined and resolved.

The warning comes during the ongoing 2026 CSSPS placement exercise, in which over half a million Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates have already been placed, according to ministry figures.

The Facebook post below contains the Ministry of Education’s official press statement.

Education Ministry shares update on computerised placement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ministry of Education announced that outstanding students have been captured in the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

The CSSPS results will be released tomorrow, Friday, September 4, after delays caused by thousands of candidates who were unable to upload their data.

Speaking on the Joy FM Super Morning Show on Thursday, September 3, Press Secretary and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, said the Ministry is now fully prepared to release the placement results.

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Source: YEN.com.gh