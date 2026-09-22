The University of Cape Coast has announced that online bed selection for fresh students who applied through the awaiting admission category opens on Thursday, September 24, 2026

UCC outlined a seven-step process awaiting applicants must follow, from confirming admission and paying fees to submitting required accommodation documents to their assigned hall

The university clarified that the exercise is strictly for awaiting applicants, and Post-WASSCE students who have already completed their own bed selection round are not eligible

The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has announced that the online bed selection exercise for fresh students who applied through the awaiting admission category will commence on Thursday, 24th September, 2026, from 12 midnight.

UCC announces the opening of its online bed selection portal for awaiting applicants, starting midnight on September 24, 2026. Image credit: University of Cape Coast/Voice of UCC.

Source: Twitter

This comes after UCC's Directorate of Academic Affairs announced that fresh Level 100 students would now report to campus on Saturday, 26th September, 2026, rescheduling the original reopening date for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The notice, signed by Director Atta Yeboah-Sarpong and shared on the university's Facebook page on September 11, 2026, urged all successfully admitted freshers and relevant stakeholders to take note of the revised schedule.

UCC's directorate did not give a reason for the change but called on the university community to prepare adequately to receive incoming students ahead of the new date.

UCC opens bed selection for awaiting applicants

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, UCC informed all awaiting applicants and their parents or guardians that available bed spaces in the university's Halls of Residence would open for selection at midnight on the stated date.

The school stressed that the exercise applies strictly to students who gained admission through the awaiting admission route, and that Post-WASSCE applicants who had already gone through their own bed selection process earlier were not eligible to participate in this round.

Students were advised to carefully follow the step-by-step guide provided to complete the process successfully, with the university reminding all concerned to take note of the guidelines and be guided accordingly.

UCC lists 7 steps for bed selection

An infographic accompanying the announcement broke the process down into seven stages for awaiting applicants to follow:

Confirm admission and pay school fees — Students must first accept their admission offer and settle their school fees before proceeding. Log in to the Student Portal — Using the Student Registration Number and the password issued after payment, students should log in and check the portal for the accommodation amount they are required to pay. Pay accommodation fees — Payment can be made at any Prudential Bank branch or through the shortcode 77240#. Log in again to access Room Selection — After payment, students must log back into the Student Portal with their Registration Number and Password, then click on Room Selection. Hall assignment — The system automatically assigns each student to a hall of residence. Select a room — Once assigned to a hall, students click on Room Selection again to choose their preferred available room within that hall. Print and submit required documents — Students must print the Hall Tenancy Agreement, Proof of Hall/Room Selection, and Admission Letter, and submit all three to their assigned hall to complete the process.

UCC opens bed selection for Post-WASSCE freshers

In an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, UCC had already opened a similar online bed selection exercise for fresh Post-WASSCE students starting Sunday, September 20, 2026, following the same seven-step procedure.

At the time, the university made clear that awaiting applicants were not part of that round and would be notified separately once their own portal opened, a promise now fulfilled with this latest announcement.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh