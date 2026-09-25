Former Osei Tutu SHS contestant Bernard Bosomah Yeboah has completed his medical training after a challenging nine-year academic journey

Bernard started a Doctor of Pharmacy programme at KNUST before switching to Medicine at UDS and later returning to KNUST

Beyond academics, he served as a student leader and continued supporting Osei Tutu SHS’s NSMQ team as a trainer and advocate

Former National Science and Maths Quiz contestant Bernard Bosomah Yeboah has attracted praise on social media after completing his medical training at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

He never gave up: Former NSMQ contestant becomes a doctor after changing courses and schools. Image credit: Bernard Bosomah Yeboah

Source: UGC

Photos circulating online showed the former Osei Tutu Senior High School student wearing his graduation gown as friends celebrated his achievement.

Bernard, popularly known as BBY, comes from Fiapre in the Bono Region. He joined Osei Tutu SHS’s National Science and Maths Quiz team in 2016 and was selected as a contestant for the school in 2017.

His team survived the preliminary stage before meeting Tamale SHS and Edinaman SHS in the one-eighth stage.

The closely fought contest ended with Tamale SHS scoring 49 points, Edinaman SHS earning 44 and Osei Tutu SHS finishing with 39. Bernard later said being part of the NSMQ team helped shape him and contributed to his journey into medical school.

Bernard’s nine-year journey

Bernard’s tertiary education took several turns. In 2017, he gained admission to KNUST to pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy programme.

He later stopped the programme and entered the University for Development Studies Medical School in 2018.

A year later, he moved to the KNUST School of Medical Sciences, where he continued his medical education.

The changes meant that his path was longer than initially expected. After nine years across Pharmacy and Medicine, Bernard eventually completed his medical training in 2026.

His story also corrected an inaccurate viral claim that he began with Medicine and completed Pharmacy. He started with Pharmacy but ultimately finished Medicine.

Leadership at KNUST

Beyond the classroom, Bernard built a reputation as a student leader at KNUST. He served as president of the university’s Health Sciences Students’ Association and handed over to a new administration in September 2024.

He was also involved in the KNUST Students’ Representative Council Parliamentary Council and led the Abrempɔn-KNUST association.

His commitment to education extended to younger students. His professional profile identifies him as a co-founder of the Ghana High School Pre-Health Education Programme, which supports students interested in pursuing health-related courses.

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He also continued helping Osei Tutu SHS’s NSMQ team as a trainer, advocate and member of its support structure after leaving school.

Bernard’s transformation from a young quiz contestant from Fiapre into a medical doctor has impressed many social media users.

Several people praised his resilience, leadership and decision to keep pursuing his ambition despite changing programmes and universities during the journey before finally achieving his goal.

Ablakwa rewarded PRESEC NSMQ champions

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa pledged to donate a dedicated bus to his alma mater, Presbyterian Boys’ Secondary School, popularly known as PRESEC-Legon.

The bus will be reserved for the school’s National Science and Maths Quiz team to support the movement of contestants and coordinators during preparations and competitions.

Ablakwa announced the donation while responding to a request from the school following its historic victory in the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz.

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Source: YEN.com.gh