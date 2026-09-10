University of Professional Studies, Accra published its indicative cut-off aggregates for the 2026 admissions cycle

LLB Law recorded the lowest cut-off point at an aggregate of 10, placing it among the most competitive programmes on offer

UPSA warned that meeting the cut-off point alone does not guarantee admission, as subject requirements also apply

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The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has published its indicative cut-off points for the 2026 academic year, covering 59 undergraduate and diploma programmes across Law, Business, Technology, Arts and Science.

UPSA releases 2026 admission cut-off points for 59 undergraduate and diploma programmes. Image credit: Voice of UPSA

Source: Facebook

Required aggregates across the listed programmes span from 10 to 34, giving prospective students a broad picture of where each course sits in terms of entry competitiveness.

List of courses and cut-off points

LLB Law carries the lowest cut-off aggregate of 10, placing it at the top of the competitive ladder among UPSA's offerings. BSc Actuarial Science follows with an aggregate of 12.

A cluster of business and technology programmes sits at the 14 aggregate mark, including BBA Accounting, BBA Banking and Finance, BSc Accounting, BSc Accounting and Finance, BSc Auditing, BSc Data Science and Analytics, BSc Forensic Accounting, BSc Investment Banking, BSc Cyber Security and BSc Software Engineering.

Programmes requiring an aggregate of 16 include BBA Human Resource Management, BBA Marketing, BSc Banking and Finance, BSc Business Economics, BSc Digital Marketing, BSc Project Management, BSc Taxation, BSc Business Information Systems, BSc Computing and BSc Information Technology.

A further group of programmes falls at the 18 aggregate threshold, among them BBA Business Administration, BSc Entrepreneurship, BSc Health Services Management, BSc Human Resource Management, BSc International Business, BSc in Logistics and Transport Management, BSc Marketing, BSc Procurement Management and BSc Supply Chain Management.

Programmes with a cut-off of 20 include BBA Insurance, BBA Sales Management, BSc Hospitality Management, BSc Insurance, BSc Maritime Studies, BSc Public Relations Management and BSc Real Estate Management.

Evening, Diploma Programmes and their cut-off points

For students considering evening study, BSc Accounting (Evening), BSc Banking and Finance (Evening) and BSc Business Administration (Evening) each require an aggregate of 22, while BSc Marketing (Evening) demands a slightly higher aggregate of 24.

Diploma programmes attract the highest cut-off thresholds in the published list. Both Diploma in Accounting and Diploma in Business Administration require an aggregate of 28. Diploma in Management, Diploma in Marketing and Diploma in Public Relations each carry a cut-off of 30.

UPSA has reminded prospective applicants that satisfying an indicative cut-off point is only one part of the admissions process. Candidates must also meet the specific subject and entry requirements attached to their chosen programme, and fulfilling the aggregate alone does not secure a place.

UG releases 2026 admission cut-off point

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the University of Ghana’s 2026/2027 cut-off points for undergraduate programmes. The requirements vary widely across faculties, with Biomedical Engineering recording the most competitive aggregate of 6.

Meeting the cut-off point does not guarantee admission, as available spaces, performance and subject-specific requirements also determine entry. Prospective applicants must therefore review the full requirements before applying for their preferred programmes.

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Source: YEN.com.gh