Voice of KNUST published the cut-off aggregates for all colleges at the university for the 2026/27 academic year

The figures cover programmes across multiple colleges, including the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources and the Obuasi Campus

Ghanaians flooded social media with questions about how aggregates are calculated and which programmes remain available to them

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Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has released the cut-off aggregates for all its colleges for the 2026/27 admissions cycle, with figures now circulating widely on social media following a post by Voice of KNUST.

The data covers programmes across the university's colleges, giving prospective students a clearer picture of the entry requirements they must meet to secure admission.

KNUST 2026/27 admission cut-off points released for all colleges. Photo credit: @knust.

Source: UGC

KNUST 2026/27 cut-off aggregates by programme

Within the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, BSc. Agribusiness Management and BSc. Packaging Technology carry the lowest cut-off aggregates at 15, making them among the more accessible programmes in the college. BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology and BSc. Landscape Design and Management both require an aggregate of 17, while BSc.

Natural Resources Management sits at 18. BSc. Agriculture and BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management each require an aggregate of 20. BSc. Forest Resources Technology has the highest threshold in the college at 24.

At the Obuasi Campus, cut-off aggregates range from 09 to 16 across more than 13 listed programmes, reflecting the campus's comparatively broader entry requirements.

Jude Michelle Korleh Nortey, current president-elect and 66th Students' Representative Council (SRC) President of KNUST for the 2026/2027 academic year. Photo credit: @KNUST

Source: UGC

Ghanaians react to KNUST admission figures

The release of the figures drew significant public interest, particularly from parents and prospective students assessing their options. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@James Macmill Owusu commented:

"Somebody got 18 dey cry, ago give am hope say she go get the BSc in Midwifery 🤭💀"

@Elijah K Mensah weighed in:

"Hwɛ asɛm bi ooo ghana paa deɛ.. people should consider building and construction program or carpentry, people are making huge amount of money from skill work, even electrical engineering is better"

@Adwoa Ba asked:

"How do they calculate the aggregates???"

@Albert Boakye SP noted:

"I didn't see that of LLB or Bachelor of Laws"

The Facebook post is below:

KNUST students protest over high hostel fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about students of University Hall (Katanga) who staged a protest during a National Youth Conference held on the KNUST campus, expressing concerns over rising private hostel fees.

Unity Hall Master, Prof. Richard Kodzo Avuglah, said private hostels are charging between GH₵6,000 and GH₵7,000 per student, significantly higher than the government-approved rate of GH₵2,167.80.

Youth Minister George Opare Addo pledged to take up the matter with the Minister for Education and the Rent Control authorities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh