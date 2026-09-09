The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has announced the schedule for its 2026/2027 entrance examination and interviews for prospective BSc Human Biology (Medicine) and BSc Human Biology (Dentistry) applicants.

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KNUST announces its 2026/2027 entrance exam date and requirements for Medicine and Dentistry applicants. Image credit: KNUST.

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In a press release, the School of Medical Sciences (SMS) and School of Dentistry (SoD) confirmed that the entrance examination and interview will take place on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., at the Lecture Hall Complex, Boadi Medical Enclave.

Who qualifies to sit KNUST's entrance exam

For WASSCE applicants, the university requires an aggregate of 7 or better for Medicine and an aggregate of 9 or better for Dentistry, with core subjects covering English, Core Mathematics, and Integrated Science (or Social Studies for STEM candidates), alongside electives in Chemistry, Biology, Physics, or Elective Mathematics.

'A'-Level applicants need a minimum of Grade D at O-Level in English and Mathematics, plus a minimum of Grade B at A-Level in Chemistry, Biology, Physics, or Additional Mathematics.

International Baccalaureate (IB) applicants require a minimum Grade 5 at Standard Level in English and Mathematics, and a minimum Grade 4 at Higher Level in Chemistry, Biology, Physics, or Mathematical Analysis.

The exam will consist of 100 multiple-choice questions covering Biology and Chemistry, Physics and Chemistry, and Verbal and Quantitative Reasoning.

Applicants are required to bring a National ID (such as a Ghana Card), two passport-sized photographs, their bank pay-in slip, two HB pencils, two pens, an eraser, and a scientific calculator.

KNUST's exam fee, accounts and interview details

The examination fee is set at GHC 400, payable at any GCB Bank branch, with applicants required to present their pay-in slip at the venue.

Medicine applicants pay into the School of Medical Sciences account (6031130001749, KNUST branch), while Dentistry applicants pay into the School of Dentistry account (6031130001390, Tech Junction branch).

Interviews will be held at the KNUST SMS and Dentistry Block under a formal dress code, and applicants are required to download, complete, and submit the Interview Application Form from the KNUST Admission Portal at the interview.

Accommodation reservations can be made at GUSSS Hostels (Brunei) for GHC 20 per bed per night.

Below is KNUST's notice to applicants for the entrance exams.

GCTU issues fresh notice to applicants

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana Communication Technology University (GCTU) issued a fresh notice to applicants and prospective applicants following the release of the 2026 WASSCE results, confirming that admissions for the 2026/2027 academic year remain open until September 30, 2026.

The notice directed applicants to verify their personal details on the portal and clarified that WASSCE candidates do not need to personally upload their results, since the university would verify them directly with WAEC.

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Source: YEN.com.gh