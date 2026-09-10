Old students of AUGUSCO have pledged up to GH₵120,000 in cash rewards for contestants and faculty if the school wins a third NSMQ title

Accra Academy alumni announced a full educational fund offering scholarships to every team member, covering tertiary education locally and abroad

PRESEC Legon's camp has lined up an all-expenses-paid vacation for the team as the eight-time champions chase a ninth title on September 10, 2026

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The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Grand Finale is shaping up to be the most lucrative in the competition's 94-year history, as old students of the three finalists rally behind their schools with cash pledges, full scholarships and international travel packages.

NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale: Scholarships, GHC 120K and Foreign Trips Await Finalists

Source: Facebook

Ahead of the grand finale at 3 pm GMT at Premier Dome, UG-Legon on Thursday, September 10, 2026, contestants from Accra Academy, St Augustine's College and PRESEC Legon have been boosted by the packages awaiting them after the contest.

AUGUSCO alumni promise over GH₵120,000

At St Augustine's College (AUGUSCO), three old students, Francis, Elton and Duncan are leading the financial charge.

Each has pledged GH₵10,000 per contestant for reaching the 2026 NSMQ final, alongside GH₵10,000 for the faculty — a gesture of appreciation before a single question is answered during the contest.

Should AUGUSCO claim a third NSMQ title, those figures will triple.

Each contestant would receive GH₵30,000, with another GH₵30,000 set aside for faculty, bringing the total reward package to over GHC 120,000.

The old students have also hinted at an undisclosed package for the team, both within Ghana and abroad, in the event of a win.

Adding to the momentum, veteran broadcaster Nathaniel Attoh, a proud AUGUSCO alumnus, has pledged his own undisclosed reward package should the school lift the trophy.

Accra Academy secures lifetime scholarship fund

For Accra Academy, the celebration started before the finale.

Bleoobi Ing. John Osei-Wusu, Executive Chairman of JP Trustees Ltd, and Bleoobi Philip K. Tieku, CEO of Star Oil Ghana, have jointly established an educational fund in an undisclosed US Dollar amount.

The initiative, facilitated by Richard Abbey Jnr, Founder of Forty Under 40, covers every member of the team, not just the three on stage.

They stated:

"Whether they pursue their tertiary education here in Ghana or abroad, and irrespective of their chosen university or field of specialisation, we will ensure that they receive full scholarship support."

"Our intention is to demonstrate Development for Life, an investment that goes beyond the competition."

Accra Academy made history this year by qualifying for the grand finale for the first time, finishing with 54 points after defeating Achimota and Bright SHS.

PRESEC Legon eyes record ninth NSMQ title

Eight-time champions PRESEC Legon are not resting on their laurels either.

Old students and sponsors in the PRESEC camp have assembled an all-expenses-paid vacation package for the team, dangling international travel as motivation to secure an unprecedented eighth championship in the 14th final.

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Source: YEN.com.gh