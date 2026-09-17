The University of Ghana has officially released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year on September 17, 2026

Applicants have been urged to check their admission status through the university's official admissions portal provided

The university opened an Admissions Assistance Desk on September 17 and warned applicants against falling victim to admission scammers

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The University of Ghana has officially released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year, allowing thousands of applicants across the country to find out whether they have secured a place at the prestigious institution.

University of Ghana releases the 2026/2027 undergraduate admissions list, opens an assistance desk and warns applicants about admission scammers amid fraud. Image credit: iStock/Liubomyr Vorona, UG

Source: UGC

In an official communication dated Thursday, September 17, 2026, the university directed all prospective students to verify their admission status through its dedicated admissions portal.

How to check UG admission status

The University of Ghana has provided an official link for 2026/2027 applicants to check their admission status.

After opening the link, applicants are required to enter their serial number or surname to access their admission details.

Successful applicants can then view information about their programme, campus and other details relating to the offer.

UG opens admissions assistance desk

To support applicants during this period, the university launched an Admissions Assistance Desk on the same day the list was released.

Located at the Sports and Wellness Directorate, the desk will remain operational until Friday, October 2, 2026.

Staff will be available to address admission-related enquiries from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Facebook post below contains the University of Ghana’s official announcement on the release of the 2026/2027 admission list.

University cautions against admission scammers

Alongside the release, the University of Ghana issued a firm warning to applicants about individuals who may attempt to exploit the admissions season.

The institution stated clearly that its admission process cannot be influenced by any individual or intermediary, regardless of the claims they make.

Applicants were strongly cautioned not to make payments, offer gifts, or extend any favours to persons who claim they can secure admission on their behalf.

The university's message was unambiguous: anyone making such promises is a scammer, and applicants should report and avoid such individuals entirely.

The release of the admissions list marks a significant milestone for the 2026/2027 intake, and the university's proactive steps, from opening a physical assistance desk to issuing anti-fraud warnings, signal its commitment to a transparent and fair admissions process.

UMaT releases the names and photos of successful 2026/2027 applicants, along with the programmes they have been offered. Image credit: Drazen Zigic, Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock

Source: UGC

UMaT 2026/2027 admissions list out

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) officially released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year, bringing long-awaited news to thousands of prospective students across Ghana.

The announcement was shared on Facebook by Voice of KNUST on Tuesday, September 16, 2026, confirming that the institution had concluded its admission exercise for the new academic cycle.

All applicants who submitted applications to UMaT ahead of the 2026/2027 intake are encouraged to check their admission status without delay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh