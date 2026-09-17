University of Ghana Officially Releases Admission List for 2026/2027 Academic Year
- The University of Ghana has officially released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year on September 17, 2026
- Applicants have been urged to check their admission status through the university's official admissions portal provided
- The university opened an Admissions Assistance Desk on September 17 and warned applicants against falling victim to admission scammers
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The University of Ghana has officially released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year, allowing thousands of applicants across the country to find out whether they have secured a place at the prestigious institution.
In an official communication dated Thursday, September 17, 2026, the university directed all prospective students to verify their admission status through its dedicated admissions portal.
How to check UG admission status
The University of Ghana has provided an official link for 2026/2027 applicants to check their admission status.
After opening the link, applicants are required to enter their serial number or surname to access their admission details.
Successful applicants can then view information about their programme, campus and other details relating to the offer.
UG opens admissions assistance desk
To support applicants during this period, the university launched an Admissions Assistance Desk on the same day the list was released.
Located at the Sports and Wellness Directorate, the desk will remain operational until Friday, October 2, 2026.
Staff will be available to address admission-related enquiries from Monday to Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Facebook post below contains the University of Ghana’s official announcement on the release of the 2026/2027 admission list.
University cautions against admission scammers
Alongside the release, the University of Ghana issued a firm warning to applicants about individuals who may attempt to exploit the admissions season.
The institution stated clearly that its admission process cannot be influenced by any individual or intermediary, regardless of the claims they make.
Applicants were strongly cautioned not to make payments, offer gifts, or extend any favours to persons who claim they can secure admission on their behalf.
KNUST issues important announcement amid circulating reports of its 2026/2027 admission list release
The university's message was unambiguous: anyone making such promises is a scammer, and applicants should report and avoid such individuals entirely.
The release of the admissions list marks a significant milestone for the 2026/2027 intake, and the university's proactive steps, from opening a physical assistance desk to issuing anti-fraud warnings, signal its commitment to a transparent and fair admissions process.
UMaT 2026/2027 admissions list out
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) officially released its undergraduate admissions list for the 2026/2027 academic year, bringing long-awaited news to thousands of prospective students across Ghana.
The announcement was shared on Facebook by Voice of KNUST on Tuesday, September 16, 2026, confirming that the institution had concluded its admission exercise for the new academic cycle.
All applicants who submitted applications to UMaT ahead of the 2026/2027 intake are encouraged to check their admission status without delay.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh