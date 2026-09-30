Nana Made in China posted cryptic TikTok videos after footage of him looking unwell circulated widely on social media

Prominent Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix was among those who publicly raised concerns about the content creator's wellbeing

The TikTok video has attracted a wave of reactions from Ghanaians questioning what exactly is going on with the creator

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Ghanaian content creator Nana Made in China has broken his silence with a cryptic TikTok video after a wave of concern swept across social media over footage that appeared to show him in poor health.

Nana Made in China reacts to viral concerns over his current appearance with cryptic posts. Photo source: Nana Made-in China

Source: Facebook

The selfie-style clip, filmed on the night at what appeared to be an outdoor lounge or restaurant in Ghana, complete with ambient lighting, string decorations, and greenery in the background, showed a visibly upbeat Nana Made in China addressing the attention he has been receiving.

The on-screen caption of the TikTok post read:

"Woke up in the news".

Nigerian music star Zinoleesky's 2020 hit song, Kilofeshe, played in the background with the content creator emphasising on the "I am trending, I don't know why" lyrics.

He subsequently shared a video of himself dancing with the Bible verse from Psalm 91:3–4 as his message to critics, who have reacted to his current appearance.

Nana also shared an old video of himself appealing to the public to approach and enquire from him whenever they hear rumours about him in public.

Zionfelix, Ghanaians react to Nana's current state

The video comes in the wake of a separate clip that had been spreading online showing Nana Made in China in a state that alarmed many of his followers.

The footage, which surfaced on social media on Monday, September 28, 2026, showed the once-familiar entertainer serving kenkey to a group of ladies.

While the scene itself was ordinary enough, it was his physical appearance that stopped many viewers in their tracks.

In the clip, Nana Made in China wore what appeared to be a dirty outfit, and his hair was visibly unkempt.

Prominent Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix was among those who spoke out, expressing concern about the creator's condition and appealing to his inner circle not to look away and to actively seek out how he is doing, adding that the entertainer appeared to be in need of support.

The reaction from the public was widespread enough to push the content creator's name into trending territory, prompting his response.

The TikTok videos of Nana Made in China reacting to concerns over his current state are below:

Reactions to Nana Made in China's posts

The video quickly drew a flurry of comments from Ghanaians weighing in on the situation.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Sherry wrote:

"They said you have remove oo 😂, allegedly."

Kwasi-Ntow Boafo said:

"They said you are mad 😂."

Nana Afriyie commented:

"I saw him last week at the 200 years festival advertising for one brand. He's not mad, but has totally changed from who we used to know what we are seeing now."

Osofo Moses appeals for support amid struggles

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Ghanaian actor Osofo Moses and the serious health condition that left him struggling to sit, stand and sleep comfortably.

After spending thousands of Ghana cedis seeking treatment without relief, he feared he could become permanently confined to a wheelchair.

Still receiving costly care, the actor appealed for financial support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh