NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale: Where to Watch Live on TV and Online

YEN.com.gh tracked down every platform broadcasting the NSMQ 2026 grand finale live

Viewers at home can tune in to Joy News TV, while those on the move have multiple streaming options

The National Science & Maths Quiz is streaming live on Facebook and YouTube for free

The 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale is here, and whether you are at home, on campus, or on the road, there are several ways to catch every moment of the action live.

YEN.com.gh lists platforms where fans can watch the live stream of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale. Image credit: NSMQGhana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Following a keen follow-up on this year's proceedings, YEN.com.gh has put together a guide on exactly where to watch the highly anticipated grand finale.

Watch the NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale on TV

For viewers settling in at home, Joy News TV remains the go-to broadcast partner for the NSMQ.

The channel will be airing the grand finale live, making it easy for those who prefer the comfort of their television sets to follow every question and answer in real time.

Stream the NSMQ 2026 Grand Finale Online

For those who prefer watching on their phones, laptops, or other devices, the NSMQ has multiple free streaming options available.

The official NSMQ Facebook page, listed as "National Science & Maths Quiz," will carry a live stream of the finale. Students on campus, commuters, and anyone without access to a TV can simply search for the page and join the broadcast as it happens.

The quiz will also stream live on YouTube via the official "NSMQ Ghana" channel. Viewers can head to YouTube, search for the channel, and tune in from wherever they are.

Additionally, Joy News TV runs its own YouTube channel under the name "JoyNews," which will also broadcast the grand finale live.

This gives viewers yet another reliable option to follow the competition online without missing a single round.

Fans can join the live stream of the 2026 NSMQ grand finale via the YouTube post below.

NSMQ grand finale date and time out

YEN.com.gh earlier confirmed that the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) grand finale will take place on September 10, 2026, at 3:00 pm GMT at UG Premier, Legon, with PRESEC Legon, Accra Academy, and St. Augustine's College set to go head-to-head in what many expect to be one of the most hotly contested finals in the competition's history.

PRESEC Legon arrives at the finale as the most decorated school in the competition's history, having claimed the NSMQ title eight times.

A ninth championship would deepen an already remarkable legacy and cement the school's standing as the standard-bearer of academic competition in Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh