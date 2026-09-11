Accra Technical University has announced that its 2026/2027 academic year admissions are still ongoing as of September 10, 2026

The premium tertiary institution has set September 30, 2026, as the deadline for online applications and submission of completed forms

E-vouchers for the application process are available at four major banks across Ghana, with prices starting at GHS 230

Accra Technical University (ATU) has announced that applications for the 2026/2027 academic year are still open, urging prospective students to complete their submissions before the end of September.

Accra Technical University’s 2026/2027 admissions remain open until 30 September 2026. Image credit: ATU

Source: UGC

In an official Facebook post published on 10th September 2026, the university confirmed that the admissions process remains active and outlined the key details applicants need to know before the deadline.

2026 ATU's application fees and purchase points

The cost of an e-voucher varies by programme. Applicants pursuing BTech, HND, Diploma, Mature Applicant, Non-HND, or CTVET Certificate II programmes will pay GHS 230, while those applying for a Master's Degree programme are required to pay GHS 250.

E-vouchers can be purchased at any branch of Access Bank, Bank of Africa, Fidelity Bank Ghana, or Consolidated Bank Ghana.

ATU: How to apply and deadline

ATU confirmed that the deadline for completing and submitting online application forms is 30th September 2026.

The university encouraged interested applicants to visit its official website at atu.edu.gh for full details on available programmes, entry requirements, and the schedule of fees.

Prospective students who require assistance can reach the admissions office directly on 0544368159 or 0332095371, or send a WhatsApp message to 0543264917.

The Facebook post below has ATU's official statement.

How to apply to UCC step-by-step

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the University of Cape Coast (UCC) released an official guide for prospective students looking to secure admission following the publication of the 2026 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

The announcement, shared on UCC's official Facebook page on 7th September 2026, was signed by the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Atta Yeboah-Sarpong, and is directed at both new applicants and those who had previously submitted awaiting-results applications.

Students who had already applied using existing WASSCE results are advised to check their admission status at admissionlist.ucc.edu.gh and print their admission letters from there.

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Source: YEN.com.gh