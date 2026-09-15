Nigeria: JAMB Adjusts UTME Schedule for Some 2027 Candidates
- JAMB revised the arrival and examination times for candidates sitting the first session of the 2027 UTME
- Candidates must now report to their CBT centres by 7:30 a.m., an hour later than the original schedule
- The adjustment followed concerns about candidates who travel long distances to reach their examination centres
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The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revised the schedule for candidates registered to sit the first session of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), shifting both the arrival and examination start times.
According to a report by Channels Television on 14 September 2026, candidates are now required to arrive at their designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres by 7:30 a.m.
The previous schedule had set the arrival deadline at 6:30 a.m., meaning candidates gained an additional hour before they need to be on site.
Revised 2027 UTME first session timetable
Under the updated plan, the examination will begin at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up at 10:30 a.m. JAMB confirmed that the change applies specifically to candidates sitting the first session of the exam.
"Incredible": Congratulations pour in as Lil Win’s school records impressive 2026 BECE placement results
The board stated that the adjustment was driven by concerns over the welfare of candidates who cover significant distances to reach their assigned centres, some of whom would have been required to leave their homes before dawn under the old timetable.
The Instagram post below provides more details about the JAMB adjustment for 2027 candidates.
Why JAMB made the change
JAMB noted that the early reporting time posed practical difficulties for a section of candidates, particularly those in rural or peri-urban areas where transportation options in the early morning hours are limited.
By pushing the arrival time one hour later, the board aims to ease the logistical burden on those students without disrupting the overall examination schedule for the day.
Candidates are advised to confirm their examination centre details and plan their travel accordingly, taking note of the updated 7:30 a.m. arrival deadline ahead of the 2027 UTME.
Lil Win’s school records impressive BECE placement
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, shared what he described as an excellent set of results for his school's 2026 BECE placement exercise.
The results come amid an ongoing national placement process, with the Ministry of Education recently granting students a one-week extension to complete the exercise ahead of the new academic year.
Of the 53,887 students eligible for self-placement nationwide, 33,726 had secured placement at the time of the announcement, leaving thousands still working through the process.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh