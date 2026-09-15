JAMB revised the arrival and examination times for candidates sitting the first session of the 2027 UTME

Candidates must now report to their CBT centres by 7:30 a.m., an hour later than the original schedule

The adjustment followed concerns about candidates who travel long distances to reach their examination centres

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revised the schedule for candidates registered to sit the first session of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), shifting both the arrival and examination start times.

JAMB adjusts the 2027 UTME first-session timetable, moving arrival to 7:30 a.m. and the exam to 8:30 a.m. to support students travelling far. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

According to a report by Channels Television on 14 September 2026, candidates are now required to arrive at their designated Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres by 7:30 a.m.

The previous schedule had set the arrival deadline at 6:30 a.m., meaning candidates gained an additional hour before they need to be on site.

Revised 2027 UTME first session timetable

Under the updated plan, the examination will begin at 8:30 a.m. and wrap up at 10:30 a.m. JAMB confirmed that the change applies specifically to candidates sitting the first session of the exam.

The board stated that the adjustment was driven by concerns over the welfare of candidates who cover significant distances to reach their assigned centres, some of whom would have been required to leave their homes before dawn under the old timetable.

The Instagram post below provides more details about the JAMB adjustment for 2027 candidates.

Why JAMB made the change

JAMB noted that the early reporting time posed practical difficulties for a section of candidates, particularly those in rural or peri-urban areas where transportation options in the early morning hours are limited.

By pushing the arrival time one hour later, the board aims to ease the logistical burden on those students without disrupting the overall examination schedule for the day.

Candidates are advised to confirm their examination centre details and plan their travel accordingly, taking note of the updated 7:30 a.m. arrival deadline ahead of the 2027 UTME.

Lil Win shares the 2026 BECE placement results for his school, Great Minds International School, showing all 41 candidates secured placement. Image credit: Lil Win.

Source: Facebook

Lil Win’s school records impressive BECE placement

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, shared what he described as an excellent set of results for his school's 2026 BECE placement exercise.

The results come amid an ongoing national placement process, with the Ministry of Education recently granting students a one-week extension to complete the exercise ahead of the new academic year.

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Source: YEN.com.gh