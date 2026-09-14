Shatta Wale joined the trending Stonebwoy-Sarkodie 'jollof issue' controversy through a TikTok Live session where he offered his take on the dispute

The dancehall star took to Facebook after the livestream to reveal a staggering figure he claims the session generated through TikTok gifts

Shatta Wale's disclosure has given social media users yet another talking point in an already viral controversy involving Sarkodie and Stonebwoy

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Shatta Wale has turned Ghana's most talked-about entertainment feud into a profitable evening, claiming he pocketed $35,856 in TikTok gifts from a single livestream devoted to the Stonebwoy and Sarkodie jollof controversy.

Shatta Wale announces earning $35,856 from the TikTok Live on Stonebwoy-Sarkodie jollof drama. Image credit: Ro Zay, Shatta Wale

Source: Facebook

The dancehall musician shared the information on Facebook after the session wrapped up on Friday, September 11, 2026, writing:

"$35,856 on TikTok, you think say my internet Job be play? 😂 Thanks to all my Gifters 🙏."

The post credited his gifters specifically, making clear the sum came entirely from gifts sent during the live broadcast.

Stonebwoy-Sarkodie Jollof controversy

The dispute between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie has been one of the most gripping stories in Ghana's music industry in recent memory.

It gathered pace after Stonebwoy spoke publicly, recounting an episode in which Sarkodie visited his home following a falling-out and was served jollof rice.

That seemingly minor detail took on a life of its own online, with fans and commentators transforming it into memes, jokes, and the kind of sustained social media discourse that very few celebrity disagreements manage to generate.

Both artistes subsequently offered their individual accounts of events, keeping the conversation alive across multiple platforms.

The back-and-forth drew in other prominent figures from Ghana's entertainment scene, and Shatta Wale, who has a well-documented history with both men, was never going to sit on the sidelines for long.

Shatta Wale enters the chat

The SM boss joined the conversation through a TikTok Live session that quickly attracted significant viewership.

During the broadcast, he gave his assessment of the feud and came out in Sarkodie's corner, going so far as to call on Stonebwoy to offer the rapper an apology. His delivery, characteristically unfiltered, kept audiences glued to their screens throughout.

It was only after the session ended that the financial dimension emerged.

By posting the gift earnings figure publicly, Shatta Wale has added an entirely new layer to the conversation, one that has shifted attention from who was right or wrong in the feud to just how lucrative riding the wave of a viral moment can be.

The Facebook post by Shatta Wale is below.

Stonebwoy's manager calls out Sarkodie's manager

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Stonebwoy’s manager, Chief Stylz, and his response to Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town, after private WhatsApp messages were published. The exchange has drawn attention to the professional relationship between the two managers amid the ongoing banter involving their artistes.

The dispute has shifted public focus from Stonebwoy and Sarkodie to the teams managing their careers. Chief Stylz’s appeal for the artistes to speak for themselves, rather than allowing private messages to fuel the tension, has added a new dimension to the controversy.

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Source: YEN.com.gh