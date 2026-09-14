KNUST have reportedly announced the resumption date for continuing students

KNUST continuing students are expected to return to campus on Saturday, October 17, 2026

The announcement sparked mixed reactions from students on social media

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Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reportedly announced when its continuing students are expected to return to campus for the upcoming academic year.

KNUST announces October 17, 2026, as the resumption date for continuing students. Image credit: Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock

Source: UGC

According to a Facebook post by Voice of KNUST published on September 13, 2026, the resumption date for continuing students for the first semester of the 2026/2027 academic Year has been set for Saturday, October 17, 2026.

KNUST first semester reopening date emerges

The announcement comes shortly after students wrapped up the previous academic year and headed home for the break.

The official communication from Voice of KNUST gave students and their families advance notice to begin planning their return to the Kumasi-based institution ahead of the new semester.

The post drew comments from students, with reactions ranging from surprise to appreciation.

Jephthah Danso wrote:

"Eeii 🤔 it's too early to remind us of this! Because we recently just vacated."

Gideon Yawson remarked:

"Good job 👍."

The Facebook post below provides more details about KNUST’s reopening date for continuing students.

KNUST advises applicants to verify their details

In a related development, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has released a fresh notice reminding prospective students that applications for the 2026/2027 academic year are still being accepted, with the deadline set for Thursday, September 17, 2026.

The university issued two separate statements, both stressing that the admissions portal remains active and encouraging eligible candidates to apply without delay.

KNUST directed applicants to its portal via bit.ly/applynow26, with guidelines available at bit.ly/knustadmissions26.

Beyond encouraging fresh applicants, KNUST used the notice to address those who had already submitted their forms, urging them to thoroughly review the accuracy of the information provided before the portal closes.

The university specifically asked applicants to pay close attention to six key areas:

Their chosen programmes in relation to their examination results

The correct spelling and order of their names

Their index number

Date of birth

Examination year

The type of examination taken

KNUST welcomes its 13th Vice-Chancellor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Christian Agyare has been officially invested as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), ushering in a new era for Ghana's foremost science and technology institution.

The investiture ceremony took place at the Great Hall of KNUST on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and was chaired by the University's Chancellor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, arrived at the Great Hall for the investiture ceremony of the university's new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Agyare, in style.

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Source: YEN.com.gh