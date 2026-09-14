The Ghana Education Service has invited non-teaching staff across multiple professional classes to apply for promotion to upper grades

Applicants must have been promoted to their current grade on or before 2022 and maintained a satisfactory conduct record since then

The online application window runs from September 14 to September 28, 2026, with special provisions available for Master's and PhD holders

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The Ghana Education Service (GES) has opened a promotion exercise for serving non-teaching staff, inviting eligible personnel across a broad range of administrative and support functions to apply for advancement to higher grades.

The Ghana Education Service has invited non-teaching staff across multiple professional classes to apply for promotion to upper grades. Credit: Ghana Education Service

Source: Facebook

A press statement issued on 11 September confirmed that the exercise covers staff in accounting, internal audit, administration, catering, technical, library, supply, laboratory, secretarial and driver classes.

Among the grades being filled are Chief Accountant II, Deputy Chief Accountant I and II, Principal Accountant, Chief Internal Auditor II, Principal Internal Auditor, Chief Administrative Officer II, Principal Administrative Officer, Chief Domestic Bursar, Chief Technical Officer, Chief Librarian, Chief Supply Officer, Chief Laboratory Technician, Principal Private Secretary, Chief Driver and Principal Driver.

To be eligible, applicants must have received a promotion to any of the specified grades on or before 2022 and must have remained continuously at post since that time, barring any periods of approved absence.

The GES further requires that all applicants demonstrate a very satisfactory work history and good conduct throughout their service.

Special Provisions for Postgraduate Qualification Holders

The GES has made dedicated arrangements for officers who wish to use a Master's or PhD qualification to access the promotion interviews ahead of their usual turn.

Such applicants must have completed their postgraduate studies on a course of study approved by the GES, and the qualification must not have been obtained prior to their most recent promotion. Officers seeking to rely on postgraduate certificates for advancement must also have obtained those qualifications in or before 2023.

Applications must be submitted online through the official portal at https://bit.ly/NONTEACHING2026 or via the QR code included in the official notice.

Applicants are required to upload a recent passport-sized photograph along with either their most recent promotion or upgrading letter, or their appointment letter to their current grade where applicable.

Those applying on the basis of a postgraduate qualification should upload only the relevant Master's or Doctorate certificate.

All supporting documents, with the exception of the passport photograph, must be submitted in PDF format and must be clear and legible.

The application window opens on Monday, 14 September and closes on Monday, 28 September 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh