Maddox Jolie-Pitt became the second of Brad Pitt's six children to officially drop his surname after a Los Angeles judge approved his petition on Monday

Maddox joined his sister Shiloh in officially dropping Pitt's surname, while Zahara and Vivienne had name-change petitions in process and Knox informally adopted Jolie as well

The estrangement stemmed from an alleged 2016 private jet altercation between Maddox and Pitt, an incident many believed triggered Angelina Jolie's divorce filing that year

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Maddox Jolie-Pitt has joined his sister Shiloh as the second of Brad Pitt's six children to officially drop his father's surname in court.

Maddox Jolie-Pitt is seen in a recent public appearance as he finalises the decision to drop Brad Pitt's surname. Image credit: New York Post.

Source: Twitter

This has become an unfortunate trend, with most of Pitt's children moving to put more legal and symbolic distance between themselves and their father in recent years.

Shiloh was the first to complete the process, having already dropped Pitt's surname before Maddox followed suit.

Zahara and Vivienne have also filed their own petitions to become Zahara Jolie and Vivienne Jolie, though both cases remain in process.

Knox, Vivienne's twin brother, has informally started using the surname Jolie on personal documents without filing a formal court petition.

Pax, 22, remains the only one of the six children who has kept the Pitt surname, and he is reportedly the only one who still maintains a relationship with their father.

Judge approves Maddox's petition to become Maddox Jolie

A hearing was held on Monday on Maddox's petition for a name change, and the judge signed off on the request after no objections were made.

Maddox will now be legally known as Maddox Jolie.

Maddox filed the original petition earlier this year, requesting to be renamed Maddox Chivan Jolie.

Sources close to Brad claimed Angelina was responsible for pushing the children away from him over the years, though Jolie has not publicly addressed that characterisation.

The exclusive news shared by TMZ on X is below.

Maddox and Brad Pitt's strained relationship

Maddox and Pitt's relationship has been difficult since an alleged altercation on a private jet in 2016.

Reports at the time claimed Pitt got into a confrontation with Maddox during a flight from France, an incident that was investigated by child welfare authorities, though Pitt was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing.

That incident was widely reported to be a factor in Jolie filing for divorce from Pitt shortly afterwards.

Maddox has never spoken publicly about the incident itself.

Sources have since described his relationship with Pitt as largely non-existent, and he has spent recent years studying abroad at Yonsei University in South Korea, further apart from his father both physically and emotionally.

Vivienne became fourth child to drop Pitt's name

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne filed court documents in July to legally change her name to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie, becoming the fourth of his six children to file for a name change at the time.

The reason listed on her petition was simply "personal," and a hearing was scheduled for November 2.

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Source: YEN.com.gh