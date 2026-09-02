JAMB and WAEC jointly announced a new N4,000 one-off fee for verifying O'Level results during the university admission process

The two examination bodies signed a joint statement on Tuesday, September 2, 2026, outlining the new verification arrangement

The change is designed to spare Nigerian admission seekers from repeated credential checks across multiple tertiary institutions

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Nigerian students seeking admission into tertiary institutions will now pay a single, non-recurring fee of N4,000 to verify their O'Level results, following a joint decision by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

JAMB and WAEC announce a new N4,000 verification fee for O'Level results, simplifying the process for Nigerian university admissions and reducing repeated checks. Image credit: Asaae Radio/WAEC

Source: UGC

The two examination bodies reportedly shared the change through a joint statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, on Tuesday.

Channels Television reported on the development via Instagram on 2 September 2026.

Meaning of new arrangement for WAEC candidates

Under the previous system, admission seekers were frequently required to submit their academic credentials for verification multiple times, often by different institutions during a single admission cycle.

The new one-off payment is intended to replace that process, allowing candidates to have their O'Level results verified once rather than repeatedly.

According to the joint statement, the arrangement is expected to bring meaningful relief to students who have long experienced delays and additional costs tied to repeated credential checks.

JAMB and WAEC's joint move

The decision marks a notable moment of collaboration between JAMB, which oversees university entrance examinations in Nigeria, and WAEC, which administers the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

By aligning on a unified verification framework, the two bodies aim to streamline the admission process for the thousands of candidates who apply to Nigerian universities each year.

No further details on when the new fee structure will take full effect were included in the statement.

Candidates who used self-placement can change schools

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that candidates who have been placed into Senior High Schools (SHSs) after the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) may be wondering whether they can change their assigned schools.

Under the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), candidates who are automatically placed into one of their initial school choices cannot change their placement online.

The automatic placement process is determined by factors such as candidates’ raw scores, merit, programme availability and vacancies in selected schools.

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Source: YEN.com.gh