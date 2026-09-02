JAMB and WAEC Introduce N4,000 One-Off Fee for O'Level Result Verification
- JAMB and WAEC jointly announced a new N4,000 one-off fee for verifying O'Level results during the university admission process
- The two examination bodies signed a joint statement on Tuesday, September 2, 2026, outlining the new verification arrangement
- The change is designed to spare Nigerian admission seekers from repeated credential checks across multiple tertiary institutions
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Nigerian students seeking admission into tertiary institutions will now pay a single, non-recurring fee of N4,000 to verify their O'Level results, following a joint decision by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
The two examination bodies reportedly shared the change through a joint statement signed by the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, Moyosola Adesina, on Tuesday.
Channels Television reported on the development via Instagram on 2 September 2026.
Meaning of new arrangement for WAEC candidates
Under the previous system, admission seekers were frequently required to submit their academic credentials for verification multiple times, often by different institutions during a single admission cycle.
The new one-off payment is intended to replace that process, allowing candidates to have their O'Level results verified once rather than repeatedly.
According to the joint statement, the arrangement is expected to bring meaningful relief to students who have long experienced delays and additional costs tied to repeated credential checks.
JAMB and WAEC's joint move
The decision marks a notable moment of collaboration between JAMB, which oversees university entrance examinations in Nigeria, and WAEC, which administers the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.
By aligning on a unified verification framework, the two bodies aim to streamline the admission process for the thousands of candidates who apply to Nigerian universities each year.
No further details on when the new fee structure will take full effect were included in the statement.
Candidates who used self-placement can change schools
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that candidates who have been placed into Senior High Schools (SHSs) after the 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) may be wondering whether they can change their assigned schools.
Under the Ghana Education Service (GES) and the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), candidates who are automatically placed into one of their initial school choices cannot change their placement online.
The automatic placement process is determined by factors such as candidates’ raw scores, merit, programme availability and vacancies in selected schools.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh