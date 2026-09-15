Kabiru Mijinyawa, former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, submitted a resignation letter to APC on September 12, 2026

The lawmaker cited serious concerns about the fairness and transparency of the APC primary election process in his Yola South constituency

Mijinyawa subsequently joined the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) following his departure from the ruling Nigerian party

Kabiru Mijinyawa, a former Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly and sitting lawmaker for Yola South Constituency, has walked away from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing deep dissatisfaction with how the party conducted its recent primary election.

Former Adamawa Speaker Kabiru Mijinyawa resigns from the APC over the disputed Yola South primary, then joins the APM amid rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 election. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Mijinyawa formalised his exit through a resignation letter dated September 12, 2026, addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Adarawo in Yola South Local Government Area.

In it, he stated that the decision, while not taken lightly, had become unavoidable after witnessing what he described as a primary process that fell short of basic democratic standards.

"This decision was not taken lightly. However, I have become deeply concerned with the manner in which the recent APC primary election in my constituency was conducted. The process lacked fairness, transparency, and credibility, and was inconsistent with the principles of internal democracy," he wrote.

He went further to say that his personal values could no longer accommodate membership of a party whose internal mechanisms he viewed as fundamentally flawed.

"As a committed and future-oriented politician who strongly believes in fairness, justice, accountability, and democratic values, I can no longer associate myself with a process that I consider unjustifiable and contrary to the ideals of democracy," Mijinyawa added.

Mijinyawa joins Allied Peoples Movement

Following his resignation, Mijinyawa moved to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), a party whose Adamawa State chapter is led by governorship candidate Abdulrahman Bashir Haske.

Mijinyawa previously served as Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly under former Governor Muhammad Umaru Jibrilla Bindow.

He currently serves as a member of the state legislature for Yola South, making his defection a significant political development in the constituency as the 2027 election season begins to take shape.

He closed his resignation letter on a forward-looking note, reaffirming his personal commitment to the values he believes should underpin political leadership.

"I remain committed to the ideals of democracy, justice, transparency, and good governance, and I hope these values will continue to guide political participation and leadership in our state and country," he wrote.

APC orders fresh election in five states

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) released a timetable and schedule of activities for primary elections covering eight constituencies across five states, signalling a coordinated push ahead of the 2026 electoral contests.

The schedule, issued by the APC national secretariat, addresses two distinct categories of electoral exercises: constituencies restored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and a set of upcoming legislative by-elections.

INEC's earlier decision to reinstate four State House of Assembly constituencies that had previously been suppressed prompted the party's action in Delta and Kogi states.

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Source: YEN.com.gh