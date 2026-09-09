2026 Admission: KNUST Lists 6 Key Details Applicants Must Pay Close Attention to, “Make No Mistake”
- KNUST announced that its admissions portal for the 2026/2027 academic year remains open ahead of the September 10, 2026 deadline
- The university urged all prospective students who have not yet applied to submit their applications before the closing date
- The tertiary institution also advised those who had already applied to verify key details on their application forms to avoid errors
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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has released a fresh notice reminding prospective students that applications for the 2026/2027 academic year are still being accepted, with the deadline set for Thursday, 10 September 2026.
The university issued two separate statements, both stressing that the admissions portal remains active and encouraging eligible candidates to apply without delay.
KNUST directed applicants to its portal via bit.ly/applynow26, with guidelines available at bit.ly/knustadmissions26.
KNUST advised applicants to verify their details
Beyond encouraging fresh applicants, KNUST used the notice to address those who had already submitted their forms, urging them to thoroughly review the accuracy of the information provided before the portal closes.
The university specifically asked applicants to pay close attention to six key areas:
- Their chosen programmes in relation to their examination results
- The correct spelling and order of their names
- Their index number
- Date of birth
- Examination year
- The type of examination taken
The Facebook post below contains KNUST’s official statements.
How to Apply to KNUST for 2026/2027
Prospective students seeking more information or wishing to begin their application can visit the university's official website at www.knust.edu.gh.
The admissions portal and application guidelines are also accessible through the links shared in KNUST's official communications.
With less than three months remaining until the deadline, KNUST's notice serves as a timely prompt for both undecided candidates and those who may have overlooked errors in already-submitted applications.
KNUST welcomes its 13th Vice-Chancellor
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Christian Agyare has been officially invested as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), ushering in a new era for Ghana's foremost science and technology institution.
The investiture ceremony took place at the Great Hall of KNUST on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and was chaired by the University's Chancellor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, arrived at the Great Hall for the investiture ceremony of the university's new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Agyare, in style.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ruth Sekyi (Entertainment Editor) Ruth Esi Amfua Sekyi is a Human Interest Editor at YEN.com.gh with 4+ years' experience across radio, print, TV, and digital media. She holds a B.A. in Communications (PR) from UNIMAC-IJ. Her media career began at Radio GIJ (campus radio), followed by Prime News Ghana. At InstinctWave, she worked on business content, playing major role in events organized by the company. She also worked with ABC News GH, updating their site, served as Production Assistant. In 2025, Ruth completed the ECOWAS, GIZ, and MFWA Information Integrity training. Email: ruth.sekyi@yen.com.gh