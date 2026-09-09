KNUST announced that its admissions portal for the 2026/2027 academic year remains open ahead of the September 10, 2026 deadline

The university urged all prospective students who have not yet applied to submit their applications before the closing date

The tertiary institution also advised those who had already applied to verify key details on their application forms to avoid errors

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The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has released a fresh notice reminding prospective students that applications for the 2026/2027 academic year are still being accepted, with the deadline set for Thursday, 10 September 2026.

KNUST releases a fresh update for those who have applied and those yet to apply. Image credit: zamrznutitonovi/iStock, KNUST

Source: UGC

The university issued two separate statements, both stressing that the admissions portal remains active and encouraging eligible candidates to apply without delay.

KNUST directed applicants to its portal via bit.ly/applynow26, with guidelines available at bit.ly/knustadmissions26.

KNUST advised applicants to verify their details

Beyond encouraging fresh applicants, KNUST used the notice to address those who had already submitted their forms, urging them to thoroughly review the accuracy of the information provided before the portal closes.

The university specifically asked applicants to pay close attention to six key areas:

Their chosen programmes in relation to their examination results

The correct spelling and order of their names

Their index number

Date of birth

Examination year

The type of examination taken

The Facebook post below contains KNUST’s official statements.

How to Apply to KNUST for 2026/2027

Prospective students seeking more information or wishing to begin their application can visit the university's official website at www.knust.edu.gh.

The admissions portal and application guidelines are also accessible through the links shared in KNUST's official communications.

With less than three months remaining until the deadline, KNUST's notice serves as a timely prompt for both undecided candidates and those who may have overlooked errors in already-submitted applications.

Professor Christian Agyare assumes office as KNUST's 13th Vice-Chancellor. Photo credit: @knust.

Source: Instagram

KNUST welcomes its 13th Vice-Chancellor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Professor Christian Agyare has been officially invested as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), ushering in a new era for Ghana's foremost science and technology institution.

The investiture ceremony took place at the Great Hall of KNUST on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and was chaired by the University's Chancellor, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, arrived at the Great Hall for the investiture ceremony of the university's new Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Christian Agyare, in style.

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Source: YEN.com.gh