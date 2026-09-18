Gushegu MP Alhassan Tampuli donated cash, a laptop and a motorbike to Madam Irene, a pupil teacher who had gone unpaid for months and cried out publicly about her ordeal

The gesture followed a viral TikTok video in which the emotional teacher described the hardship of working without pay under difficult community conditions

Tampuli said he personally reached out after seeing her video circulate online, eventually meeting her in Accra to discuss her situation and offer support

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Hon. Alhassan Tampuli, Member of Parliament for Gushegu, has donated cash, a laptop and a motorbike to Madam Irene, a pupil teacher posted to Gushegu who had publicly cried out over months of unpaid salary and poor working conditions.

Gushegu MP Alhassan Tampuli donates cash, a laptop and a motorbike to unpaid teacher Madam Irene. Image credit: DadzieTV/Atinka TV.

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by Atinka TV on September 3, 2026, an emotional Madam Irene opened up about the hardship she had endured since being posted to the area, saying she had gone unpaid since 2024.

She explained that the community itself lacked basic amenities such as electricity, compounding the difficulty of her situation.

Visibly overwhelmed as she spoke, she said:

"How do you expect me to survive, this is an unjust treatment to us."

Her emotional plea quickly spread across social media, drawing sympathy from Ghanaians and eventually catching the attention of Tampuli, who traced her contact and reached out personally.

The X video of Madam Irene receiving donations from the Gushegu MP is below.

MP meets Madam Irene, offers support package

Speaking during their meeting, Hon Tampuli explained that he came across her video on social media and shared it on his own Facebook page and WhatsApp status, which drew an overwhelming response from people who confirmed the situation was genuine and helped him get in touch with her.

He said:

"Unlike the other time when you were passionately, you know, making the plea and crying... thank God, at least we'll be able to make some intervention to at least solve the problem one way or the other."

He added that as MP for Gushegu, his responsibility extended beyond his constituents to attracting and retaining professionals such as teachers and nurses, making Gushegu a place they would find welcoming.

Tampuli went on to announce the items he was presenting to her, saying:

"We would also give you a motorbike... In addition to that, we want to also give you a laptop so that you use it to prepare your lesson notes and make it more or less stressful."

Ablakwa rewards North Tongu's top WASSCE performers

In a separate report, YEN.com.gh wrote about Foreign Affairs Minister and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa hosting six of the constituency's top-performing 2026 WASSCE candidates, rewarding them with MacBook computers and full scholarships.

Three of the students recorded seven As each, while the rest scored between five and six As, with Ablakwa describing the gesture as part of a broader push to celebrate and motivate young achievers in his constituency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh