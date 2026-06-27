The popular University of Cape Coast student with disability, Enoch Eshun, has reportedly passed away

The talented singer gained popularity after an interview with ZionFelix, where he shared his health struggles

The news of Enoch Eshun’s death has triggered widespread sadness on social media, as many mourn

Popular physically challenged UCC student, Enoch Eshun, has reportedly passed away.

Popular UCC physically challenged student Enoch Eshun is reportedly dead. Image credit: Enochay, TikTok

Source: Facebook

The University of Cape Coast community has been thrown into a state of mourning following the untimely death of the talented singer, also known as Enochay.

The news of his passing came in on Friday, June 26, 2026, sparking massive sadness among his fans on social media.

Unfortunately, details surrounding his death remain scanty, with many believing his physically challenged condition may have caused his death.

Condolence messages have since poured in from his colleagues in school and Ghanaians at large.

The Instagram post announcing Enoch Eshun's death is below.

Enoch Eshun gains popularity

The young talent came to the limelight in 2025 after he was interviewed by the popular Ghanaian blogger, ZionFelix, about his disability.

Enoch Eshun, also known as Enochay on social media, spoke about his health struggles, disclosing his inability to sit for five years due to his battle with a rare genetic disease.

Following the life-changing interview, Enochay was given a car by VIP Transport CEO, Agya Wiase, to aid in his movement.

He was also a talented singer who had the opportunity to perform on several stages.

In the video shared on X on May 23, 2025, Enoch was seen passionately delivering a heartfelt rendition of Stonebwoy’s hit song, Tomorrow, accompanied by a lively band.

Enoch Eshun's powerful voice and emotional connection to the song resonated with the audience, who were impressed by his determination to pursue his passion despite his challenges.

Watch the YouTube video of Enochay’s interview with ZionFelix below:

Enoch Eshun's death sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after reports emerged that Enoch Eshun has passed away, and below are some of the comments.

Self Love wrote:

“Rest well, Eshun. He always tries to make people laugh, hmmm.”

Halimatu Inusah Apusiga wrote:

“No, I can’t believe this, someone should tell me it’s not true for my sanity.”

Papiniana Abuga wrote:

“Awwn, may his soul rest in perfect peace.”

Cuul Reggae wrote:

“Aww, he has suffered too much. May he find rest.”

Candy wrote:

“Sorry, he is really trying to make others happy, but what's wrong with him, sorry big brother."

Hudge wrote:

"Wabr3 charley….may his soul rest in perfect peace."

Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo is confirmed dead by her husband, Choirmaster. Image credit: UGC

Source: Instagram

Beverly Afaglo confirmed dead

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian movie industry mourned after news about Beverly Afaglo's death broke on May 24, 2026.

The actress's death came just a few days before her 43rd birthday on May 28, 2026, and had been subject to intense speculation online.

Her husband, veteran musician Choirmaster of Praye fame, announced the heartbreaking news in an emotional post on his social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh